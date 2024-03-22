PPC Marathon physical registration opens

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE physical registration process for the PPC Matopos Marathon will open next Tuesday at the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

The much-anticipated race will take place on April 7 amid revelations that athletes will have three days to register for the event.

Already, the online platform for registration is open.

Registration fees are pegged at US$20 for the 53km event and US$10 for the other categories.

Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika said they are looking forward to the competition.

“The PPC Marathon has always seen an increase in participants each year. With the event returning after a four-year hiatus we are expecting even bigger numbers hoping that people have been longing for the return of the event. As Bab we are working to ensure we aid in making sure the event is a success,” said Madanyika.

The 53km ultra-marathon starts inside the Matopo National Park and concludes at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

Just after Woolandale Road is where the 21,1km gets underway and ends at BAC as well.

Tshabalala Sanctuary is the starting point for the 10km fun run with its conclusion being at BAC which is also the starting as well as ending point for the 5km race.

The marathon is one of the biggest races which attract top athletes in the country.

Organisers have revealed the marathon will be held on April 7. In the last edition of the race in 2019, Black Rhinos Athletics

Club long-distance runner Andrew Chimbidzikai romped to victory in the PPC Matopos 33-Miler (53km) Ultra Marathon crossing the finishing line in 3 hours 12 minutes and 37 seconds.

Blanket Mine’s Nkosiyazi Sibanda came second with a time of 3 minutes 12 seconds and 23 seconds.

Air Force of Zimbabwe’s Peter Tumbare managed a third-place finish after finishing the race in 3 hours 12 minutes and 24 seconds.

Chiedza Chokore of Mr. Pace won the women’s 33Miler again in 3 hours 57 minutes and 17 seconds beating her record of 4 hours 09 minutes and 10 seconds set in 2018.

Muchaneta Gwata was second in 4 hours 22 minutes and 53 seconds while Monica Kativhu was third in 4 hours 24 minutes and 06 seconds.-@innocentskizoe