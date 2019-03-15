PPC Mr ZITF to attract international contestants

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOREIGN participants are expected to compete at the Mr Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) bodybuilding and strongman contest to be held in Bulawayo next month.

The competition, which is run by the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness (NFZBBF) and sponsored by PPC Zimbabwe, will be held on April 27 during the ZITF exhibition.

Simon Gama, a member of the organising committee, said they had started receiving entries, with some bodybuilders from Malawi, Zambia and Botswana confirming their participation.

Gama said the strongman contest will see weightlifters pulling a bus at the ZITF Main Arena, while the bodybuilding competition will be staged at Bulawayo Theatre.

“Preparations for the PPC Zimbabwe Mr ZITF Bodybuilding and Strongman contest have already started and I’m glad to announce that PPC Zimbabwe remain our title sponsors, while Proton Bakeries, United Refineries and VZ Tyres are also among our sponsors.

“This year’s competition is going to be bigger and better, with negotiations for a car to be part of the prizes underway with Proton. We’re hopeful that we will clinch the deal, which will be good for bodybuilding,” said Gama.

“Another positive thing is that foreign participants have been calling asking about the contest. We have guys from Botswana, Malawi and Zambia that have indicated that they are coming to Bulawayo to set the stage alight.”

Last year, Gift Sango of Botswana won the strongman contest, with South African-based Zimbabwean bodybuilder Dumiso Dlodlo, the Mr Zimbabwe title holder, winning the Mr ZITF title.

Lorraine Ndlovu of Bulawayo won the Beach Bikini contest, with the wheelchair contest title going to Marko Mwale.

Registration fee for the contest has been set at $25. — @ZililoR