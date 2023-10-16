PPC Zim managing director Masiyane steps down

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

PRETORIA Portland Cement (PPC) Zimbabwe Limited has announced the resignation of managing director, Mr Kelibone Masiyane.

Mr Albert Sigei has since been appointed to replace him with effect from 1 January 2024.

Mr Masiyane was appointed the managing director of the leading cement producer in 2016, having joined the company in 1994 as a trainee electrical engineer at the Colleen Bawn Plant.

Mr Masiyane rose through the ranks to become general manager of Colleen Bawn Plant and Bulawayo Factory in 2009.

“After 29 years of service at PPC Zimbabwe Limited, seven years of which were spent at the helm of the company, Mr Kelibone Masiyane informed the board of the company of his intention to step down as managing director of the company,” said PPC in a statement released on Monday.

“Mr Masiyane will be available to manage transitional arrangements until 31 December 2023.”

The company has since commended Mr Masiyane for his hard work, which resulted in the company’s growth saying notwithstanding the challenging economic environment, the company under Mr Masiyane’s leadership steadily improved its financial performance, resulting in higher returns to shareholders.

“Huge strides were made towards meeting the company’s environmental and safety commitments,” read the statement.