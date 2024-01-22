PPC Zimbabwe’s new managing director embarks on familiarisation tours of factories

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRETORIA Portland Cement (PPC) Zimbabwe Limited’s new managing director, Mr Albert Sigei has hit the ground running by embarking on familiarisation tours of the firm’s factories.

Mr Sigei started work on 1 January after taking over from Mr Kelibone Masiyane who had served the firm for 26 years.

He told Business Chronicle on Monday morning that he is raring to go.

“I have been in Zimbabwe for two weeks and have visited both the Harare and Collen Bawn factories and have had engagements with stakeholders. I am looking forward to the task,” he said in his first media interview sharing his cement industry insights.

Mr Sigei has over 21 years of experience in the building materials sector within the African region.

Among other senior leadership roles, he served as chief executive officer for Lafarge Cement Malawi, CEO of Cimerwa Limited (Rwanda), and head of strategic initiatives for PPC Africa group.

“Proud moments in my cement industry include leading the turnaround and listing of CIMERWA PLC on the Rwanda Stock Exchange and the tremendous business growth we managed to achieve with a different team as Managing Director of a new Ready Mix Concrete subsidiary of Lafarge Nigeria,” he said.

More to follow..