PRACA announces Zimbabwe Key To The Youth Arts Festival 

Mbulelo Mpofu

ORGANISERS of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (PRACA) have announced that they will be curating the inaugural “Zimbabwe Key To The Youth Arts Festival” on 14 December at Isilwane Youth Centre in Pumula.

Under the banner, “Mental Health Is a Universal Human Right” the festival will see different activities lined-up

PRACA’s founder Happy Mpofu said nominated artistes will be heavily involved in the festival.

“With the Zimbabwe Key To The Youth Arts Festival, we will see a lot of artistes involved in a Fun Run which will raise awareness on Mental Health and Wellness as we are all aware that lately, lives are being lost due to it its neglect. There will also be a road show which will see nominated artistes raising awareness on the social issues that affect the community as a whole, continuing with mental health awareness and now including other issues such as drug and substance abuse and safety etc.

“The nominees will be performing in their respective communities and this will be a roadshow leading to the third event which will be our festival,” he said.

Nominees for the fourth edition will be revealed on Wednesday while the awards will be held over a three-day course from December 14 to 16.