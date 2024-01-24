Praca awards feat: Teekay G’s winning streak continues

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Talented 25-year-old artiste, Teekay G, originally from Bulawayo and now based in Harare, has been making waves in the music industry since his debut in 2018.

Teekay G’s musical journey kicked off with the release of his first single, “Uchery olipantsula” in 2018, gaining rapid popularity and significant airplay on numerous local radio stations in Zimbabwe.

In 2020, Teekay G’s talent was recognised with the prestigious Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) Song of the Year award for his track “Ematopeni” featuring Umsheliwentombi. The following year, he continued his winning streak with the same award for his hit song “Ngangingafuni befe”. Last year, he bagged yet another Praca for Best Dancehall Artiste.

Reflecting on these achievements, he expressed his motivation, “It’s a nice thing to get recognised because it motivates me to continue working hard, leading to competition, and competition leads to quality.”

In January 2021, Teekay G secured a record deal with Chillsport Records, a prominent studio based in Harare, owned by DJ Fantan, DJ Levels, and Ribhe. This marked a significant milestone in his career, resulting in the release of the chart-topping hit, “Ama sports”. He expanded his musical horizons by collaborating with studios like Cymplex Music and Hot Property.

One notable collaboration was with Cymplex for the track “Bhawa”, featuring renowned Harare-based artist Crazy E. The song received widespread recognition, dominating the airwaves on stations such as Skyz Metro FM, Khulumani FM, ZiFM Stereo and Power FM.

Teekay said it was difficult to penetrate the industry, especially as an upcoming artiste.

“There are many disadvantages that we face, but I learned from those mistakes and challenges.”

Despite the initial difficulties, Teekay G has collaborated with renowned artists like Killer T, Jemma Griffiths, Ras Caleb, Holy Ten, Shashl, Lady Squanda, and Crazy E.

The musician is now working on a music video for his single “Summer Time”, released last year. The video, set to be filmed in Bulawayo at Holiday Inn, will feature local artistes and comedians, including Zex Mdawini and Mandla da Comedian. – @TashaMutsiba