PRACA nominees revealed

Some of the nominees for PRACA Awards Zoste Kartel and Lights Out WaKwaBulawayo

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The nominees for the fourth edition of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards have been revealed.

This announcement comes a few days after the city held the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA), adding to the buzz surrounding the arts community.

Below is a full list of the 2023 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:

1. Outstanding Newcomer in All Genres

I. Ndustoz

II. Ntixmann

III. Klyve Beats

IV. Dubcee

V. Nator

VI. Meeky

VII. General Mfana kaMah

2. Best Male Artist

I. Teekay G

II. Swizz

III. TCK

IV. Toksiq Balaclava

V. Ronald Stone

VI. Gabriel French

VII. Blaq Ego

VIII. Poly Da Nqoe

IX. DrLoveNJ

3. Best Female Artist.

I. Mandie Mae

II. Acquillah K

III. Poet Lethu

4. Best Music Producer/Studio.

I. TCK – Phenomenal Studio

II. Nashville – Rockup Studios

III. Klyve Beats

IV. Gabriel French

V. Xtention Core Music

5. Music Video of the Year.

I. Lifestyle- Mandie Mae

II. On The Line- Pumula Cyber

III. Ndikude- Nator x Meeky

6. Song of the Year

I. Tikawirirana – Acquillah K

II. Lifestyle – Mandie Mae

III. Nidakiwe – The Mixologists

IV. Sibuya Kude – Toksiq Balaclava ft TCK

V. Bhawa – Teekay G

VI. Agezile – Msheli Wentombi

7. Best Maskandi Artist

I. Msheli Wentombi

II. Mjikelwa

III. Insindamanzi

8. Best Gospel Artist

1. Marlon Hove

II. Pastor Vee

III. Ndustoz

9. Best Alternative Artist

I. Talecy

II. Frillex Epic

III. Christine Moyo

10. Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artist

I. Mjava

II. Poly Da Nqoe

III. Gabriel French

IV. DrLoveNj

V. Nikkie Mox

11. Best Hip hop Artist

I. Blag Ego

II. General Leo

III. King Preezy

IV. Mjikelwa

V. Machoy

VI. Flame B Vinly

VII. Oldrich

VIII. Xcissor

12. Best Dancehall Artist

I. Swizz

II. Mandie Mae

III. Teekay G

IV. Tea Jay

V. FireTea

VI. Meeky

13. Best Afro-Pop Artist

I. TCK

II. Acquillah K

III. Ronald Stone

14. Outstanding Dj Across All Genres

I. The Infinity Djs

II. Dj Partykrazy

III. Mbono Da DJ

IV. Dj Brendan (Maramnz)

15. Best Collaboration

I. Teekay G Ft Crazy E- Bhawa

II. Mandie Mae ft Various Artists – Lifestyle

III. Swizz ft Desire Moyoxide – Follow Your Dreams

IV. Balaclava ft TCK – Sibuya Kude

16. Best Duo /Group

I. The Mixologists

II. Phenomenal Balaclava Movement

III. The Infinity DJs

IV. True Starz

V. U.H.K.G

17. Best Kwaito Artist

I. Toksiq Balaclava

II. U.H.K.G

18. Best Album

I. Skycraper Height – Swizz

II. To The Stars – Mandie Mae

III. Game Rema Feelingz – Blaq Ego

Dance Awards

1.Outstanding Male Dancer

I. Gamelihle Thwala – Pumula Junction Dance Crew

II. Maharra – Ekasi Home of Light

III. Melusi Bruno – Mdansofontain

IV. Lamlani Troy Ndlovu

V. Denzel Dube- Pumula Junction Dance Crew

2. Outstanding Female Dancer

I. Metty Intombi Emfitshane

II. Laura The Dancer

III. Sasha Dzingai

IV. Ayanda Martins

V. Lyna Sibanda

3. Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across All Genres

I. Pumula Junction Dance Crew

II. Ekasi Home of Light

III. Mdansofontain

Poetry Awards.

1.Outstanding Male Poet.

I. Trust Gwasunda

II. Handsome The Poet

III. Bonlam Machiha

IV. Keith Ndlovu

2. Outstanding Female Poet

I. Poet Lethu

II. Alice Mbewe

III. Kimberley The Poet

Film Awards

1.Best Upcoming Actor/Actress.

I. Jason Mushanyi

II. Mongameli Dube

III. Precious Maphosa

2. Best Actor.

I. Blessing Tambalika as Sporo on Izitha

II. Prosper T Magere as Bethwell on Izitha

III. Sebastia Tsangirai as Ziga on The Forgotten Millions

IV. Praymore Moyo as Spikiri on Madlela Comes Home

3. Best Actress.

I. Dorcas Moyo- The Forgotten Millions

II. Chantel Tshuma – The Forgotten Millions

4. Best short / feature film.

I. Izitha – Ekasi Home of Light

II. Lights Out- Jewel Embryonic Studios

III. The Forgotten Millions – Fem Studio

5. Best Production/Media House.

I. Emex Media Films

II. Fem Studios

III. Wavy Media Group

IV. Jewel Embryonic Studios

V. Zizo Motion Pictures

6.Online/Print Media

I. Nkomponi Kulture

II. 09music.com

III. Bulawayo Arts News Online

IV. Ibrah Magazine

7. Outstandiing Journalist/ Newsreporter

I. Mbulelo Mpofu- The Chronichle

II. Mkhokheli Zibengwa – BANO

III. Melisa Ntulini p- DAB THREE MAG

IV. Jeremiah Harisson

1.Outstanding Visuals Director Across all genres.

I. Praise L Nkala

II. Linos Tapera

III. Andisiwe Sibindi

2. Best Photographer.

I. Praise L Nkala

II. Munyaradzi Maguwa

3. Best Cinematographer

I. Praise L Nkala

II. Munyaradzi Maguwa

III. Eric Nyai

IV. Andisiwe Sibindi

Modeling Awards

Best female Model

I. Ashantia N Mpofu

II. Hope Mela

III. Tafara Shoko

COMMUNITY AWARDS

1. Outstanding Youth Led Community Organization.

I. Green Zimbabwe

II. Kelma Climate

III. Yellow World

IV. Zizo Motion Pictures

V. Smile Action International

VI. Active Youth Zimbabwe

2. Outstanding Youth Led Project.

I. Skill A Community

II. The Monday Replishment

III. Key To The City

IV. Tuckshop Doctors

3. Outstanding Environmentalist

I. Thubelihle Roselyn Ndlovu – Green Zimbabwe

II. Simelweyinkosi Masuku – One Planet Trust

III. Muziwandile Ncube – Imvelo

Individual Awards

1.Outstanding Youth in Community Engagements.

I. Julliet Chikanda

II. Wilbrot Mpofu

III. Mongezi Ndlovu

IV. Sibusisiwe Vundla

2. Entrepreneur of the Year.

I. Naison Ndlovu

II. Franklin Sibanda

III. Skhulekile Dube

IV. Wilbrot Mpofu

V. Lungelo Moyo

VI. Jortham Jele

5. Most Developed Business

I. Tuckshop Doctors

II. Fabrique Monique

III. Icreate

IV. Pumula Arts and Craft

V. Jays Legacy

6. Upcoming Entrepreneur

I. Naison Ndlovu

II. Nomagugu Nkomo

III. Lungelo Moyo

Best Hand Work Awards

1.Outstanding Creative Hand Work

I. Sihlobo Moyo – Sihart

II. Lungelo Moyo

III. Timothy Nkomo

IV. Mandlenkosi Ndlovu

2. Outstanding Fashion Designer

I. Monique James

II. Edfortune Mkandla

III. Sikhulekile Dube

Sports Awards

1.Sportsman/Woman of the Year.

I. Zibusiso Mahlangu

II. Cordelia Cheke

III. Chipo Daut

IV. Thabiso Ndlela

V. Jortam Ndlovu

VI. Ray B Ndlovu

VII. Phindani Ngwenya

2. Best Team of the Year Across all Sports.

I. East Rovers FC

II. Toronto FC

III. Swallows Netball Team

OUTSIDE PUMULA CATEGORIES

1.Outstanding Actor/Actress

I. Brian Sibanda – Sporo on Maliwe

II. Carlos Mabiza – Lights Out

III. Patience Khumalo Lights Out

2. Outstanding Musician

I. Bhila

II. Barrack Bhoza

III. Yung Fleeky

IV. Stormza

V. Floppy Flaws

VI. Marlon Hove

VII. Proff The Maze

VIII. Maestro Da Hustler

3.Outstanding Dance Group/Duo

I. MT_DUO

II. Loxion Dance Club

4.Outstanding Youth In Community Engagement

I. Zoste Kartel

II. Chante Chirara

III. Tanaka Zinyengerere

IV. Keith Ndlovu

V. Cathrine Phiri

VI. Aviat Nkomo

VII. Lymon T Moyo (Lights WakoBulawayo)