PRACA nominees revealed

PRACA nominees revealed Some of the nominees for PRACA Awards Zoste Kartel and Lights Out WaKwaBulawayo

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

 

The nominees for the fourth edition of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards have been revealed.

 

This announcement comes a few days after the city held the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA), adding to the buzz surrounding the arts community.

 

Below is a full list of the 2023 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:

 

 1. Outstanding Newcomer in All Genres

 

I. Ndustoz

 

II. Ntixmann

 

III. Klyve Beats

 

IV. Dubcee

 

V. Nator

 

VI. Meeky

 

VII. General Mfana kaMah

 

 2. Best Male Artist

 

I. Teekay G

 

II. Swizz

 

III. TCK

 

IV. Toksiq Balaclava

 

V. Ronald Stone

 

VI. Gabriel French

 

VII. Blaq Ego

 

VIII. Poly Da Nqoe

 

IX. DrLoveNJ

 

 

 

3. Best Female Artist.

 

I. Mandie Mae

 

II. Acquillah K

 

III. Poet Lethu

 

 

 

4. Best Music Producer/Studio.

 

I. TCK – Phenomenal Studio

 

II. Nashville – Rockup Studios

 

III. Klyve Beats

 

IV. Gabriel French

 

V. Xtention Core Music

 

 

 

5. Music Video of the Year.

 

I. Lifestyle- Mandie Mae

 

II. On The Line- Pumula Cyber

 

III. Ndikude- Nator  x Meeky

 

 

 

6. Song of the Year

 

I. Tikawirirana – Acquillah K

 

II. Lifestyle – Mandie Mae

 

III. Nidakiwe – The Mixologists

 

IV. Sibuya Kude – Toksiq Balaclava ft TCK

 

V. Bhawa – Teekay G

 

VI. Agezile – Msheli Wentombi

 

 

 

7. Best Maskandi Artist

 

I. Msheli Wentombi

 

II. Mjikelwa

 

III. Insindamanzi

 

 

 

8. Best Gospel Artist

 

1. Marlon Hove

 

II. Pastor Vee

 

III. Ndustoz

 

 

 

9. Best Alternative Artist

 

I. Talecy

 

II. Frillex Epic

 

III. Christine Moyo

 

 

 

10. Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artist

 

I. Mjava

 

II. Poly Da Nqoe

 

III. Gabriel French

 

IV. DrLoveNj

 

V. Nikkie Mox

 

 

 

11. Best Hip hop Artist

 

I. Blag Ego

 

II. General Leo

 

III. King Preezy

 

IV. Mjikelwa

 

V. Machoy

 

VI. Flame B Vinly

 

VII. Oldrich

 

VIII. Xcissor

 

 

 

12. Best Dancehall Artist

 

I. Swizz

 

II. Mandie Mae

 

III. Teekay G

 

IV. Tea Jay

 

V. FireTea

 

VI. Meeky

 

 

 

13. Best Afro-Pop Artist

 

I. TCK

 

II. Acquillah K

 

III. Ronald Stone

 

 

 

14. Outstanding Dj Across All Genres

 

I. The Infinity Djs

 

II. Dj Partykrazy

 

III. Mbono Da DJ

 

IV. Dj Brendan (Maramnz)

 

 

 

15. Best Collaboration

 

I. Teekay G Ft Crazy E- Bhawa

 

II. Mandie Mae ft Various Artists – Lifestyle

 

III. Swizz ft Desire Moyoxide – Follow Your Dreams

 

IV. Balaclava ft TCK – Sibuya Kude

 

 

 

16. Best Duo /Group

 

I. The Mixologists

 

II. Phenomenal Balaclava Movement

 

III. The Infinity DJs

 

IV. True Starz

 

V. U.H.K.G

 

 

 

17. Best Kwaito Artist

 

I. Toksiq Balaclava

 

II. U.H.K.G

 

 

 

18. Best Album

 

I. Skycraper Height – Swizz

 

II. To The Stars – Mandie Mae

 

III. Game Rema Feelingz – Blaq Ego

 

 

 

Dance Awards

 

 1.Outstanding Male Dancer

 

I. Gamelihle Thwala – Pumula Junction Dance Crew

 

II. Maharra – Ekasi Home of Light

 

III. Melusi Bruno – Mdansofontain

 

IV. Lamlani Troy Ndlovu

 

V. Denzel Dube- Pumula Junction Dance Crew

 

 

 

2. Outstanding Female Dancer

 

I. Metty Intombi Emfitshane

 

II. Laura The Dancer

 

III. Sasha Dzingai

 

IV. Ayanda Martins

 

V. Lyna Sibanda

 

 

 

3. Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across All Genres

 

I. Pumula Junction Dance Crew

 

II. Ekasi Home of Light

 

III. Mdansofontain

 

 

 

Poetry Awards.

 

 

 

1.Outstanding Male Poet.

 

I. Trust Gwasunda

 

II. Handsome The Poet

 

III. Bonlam Machiha

 

IV. Keith Ndlovu

 

 

 

2. Outstanding Female Poet

 

I. Poet Lethu

 

II. Alice Mbewe

 

III. Kimberley The Poet

 

 

 

 

 

Film Awards

 

1.Best Upcoming Actor/Actress.

 

I. Jason Mushanyi

 

II. Mongameli Dube

 

III. Precious Maphosa

 

 

 

2. Best Actor.

 

I. Blessing Tambalika as Sporo on Izitha

 

II. Prosper T Magere as Bethwell on Izitha

 

III. Sebastia Tsangirai as Ziga on The Forgotten Millions

 

IV. Praymore Moyo as Spikiri on Madlela Comes Home

 

 

 

3. Best Actress.

 

I. Dorcas Moyo- The Forgotten Millions

 

II. Chantel Tshuma – The Forgotten Millions

 

 

 

4. Best short / feature film.

 

I. Izitha – Ekasi Home of Light

 

II. Lights Out- Jewel Embryonic Studios

 

III. The Forgotten Millions – Fem Studio

 

 

 

5. Best Production/Media House.

 

I. Emex Media Films

 

II. Fem Studios

 

III. Wavy Media Group

 

IV. Jewel Embryonic Studios

 

V. Zizo Motion Pictures

 

 

 

6.Online/Print Media

 

I. Nkomponi Kulture

 

II. 09music.com

 

III. Bulawayo Arts News Online

 

IV. Ibrah Magazine

 

 

 

7. Outstandiing Journalist/ Newsreporter

 

I. Mbulelo Mpofu- The Chronichle

 

II. Mkhokheli Zibengwa – BANO

 

III. Melisa Ntulini p- DAB THREE MAG

 

IV. Jeremiah Harisson

 

 

 

 

 

1.Outstanding Visuals Director Across all genres.

 

I. Praise L Nkala

 

II. Linos Tapera

 

III. Andisiwe Sibindi

 

 

 

2. Best Photographer.

 

I. Praise L Nkala

 

II. Munyaradzi Maguwa

 

 

 

3. Best Cinematographer

 

I. Praise L Nkala

 

II. Munyaradzi Maguwa

 

III. Eric Nyai

 

IV. Andisiwe Sibindi

 

 

 

 

 

Modeling Awards

 

 

 

 Best female Model

 

I. Ashantia N Mpofu

 

II. Hope Mela

 

III. Tafara Shoko

 

 

 

COMMUNITY AWARDS

 

 

 

1. Outstanding Youth Led Community Organization.

 

I. Green Zimbabwe

 

II. Kelma Climate

 

III. Yellow World

 

IV. Zizo Motion Pictures

 

V. Smile Action International

 

VI. Active Youth Zimbabwe

 

 

 

2. Outstanding Youth Led Project.

 

I. Skill A Community

 

II. The Monday Replishment

 

III. Key To The City

 

IV. Tuckshop Doctors

 

 

 

3. Outstanding Environmentalist

 

I. Thubelihle Roselyn Ndlovu – Green Zimbabwe

 

II. Simelweyinkosi Masuku – One Planet Trust

 

III. Muziwandile Ncube – Imvelo

 

 

 

Individual Awards

 

 

 

1.Outstanding Youth in Community Engagements.

 

I. Julliet Chikanda

 

II. Wilbrot Mpofu

 

III. Mongezi Ndlovu

 

IV. Sibusisiwe Vundla

 

 

 

2. Entrepreneur of the Year.

 

I. Naison Ndlovu

 

II. Franklin Sibanda

 

III. Skhulekile Dube

 

IV. Wilbrot Mpofu

 

V. Lungelo Moyo

 

VI. Jortham Jele

 

 

 

5. Most Developed Business

 

I. Tuckshop Doctors

 

II. Fabrique Monique

 

III. Icreate

 

IV. Pumula Arts and Craft

 

V. Jays Legacy

 

 

 

6. Upcoming Entrepreneur

 

I. Naison Ndlovu

 

II. Nomagugu Nkomo

 

III. Lungelo Moyo

 

 

 

Best Hand Work Awards

 

 

 

1.Outstanding Creative Hand Work

 

I. Sihlobo Moyo – Sihart

 

II. Lungelo Moyo

 

III. Timothy Nkomo

 

IV. Mandlenkosi Ndlovu

 

 

 

2. Outstanding Fashion Designer

 

I. Monique James

 

II. Edfortune Mkandla

 

III. Sikhulekile Dube

 

 

 

Sports Awards

 

1.Sportsman/Woman of the Year.

 

I. Zibusiso Mahlangu

 

II. Cordelia Cheke

 

III. Chipo Daut

 

IV. Thabiso Ndlela

 

V. Jortam Ndlovu

 

VI. Ray B Ndlovu

 

VII. Phindani Ngwenya

 

 

 

2. Best Team of the Year Across all Sports.

 

I. East Rovers FC

 

II. Toronto FC

 

III. Swallows Netball Team

 

 

 

 

 

OUTSIDE PUMULA CATEGORIES

 

 

 

1.Outstanding Actor/Actress

 

I. Brian Sibanda – Sporo on Maliwe

 

II. Carlos Mabiza – Lights Out

 

III. Patience Khumalo  Lights Out

 

 

 

2. Outstanding Musician

 

I. Bhila

 

II. Barrack Bhoza

 

III. Yung Fleeky

 

IV. Stormza

 

V. Floppy Flaws

 

VI. Marlon Hove

 

VII. Proff The Maze

 

VIII. Maestro Da Hustler

 

 

 

3.Outstanding Dance Group/Duo

 

I. MT_DUO

 

II. Loxion Dance Club

 

 

 

4.Outstanding Youth In Community Engagement

 

I. Zoste Kartel

 

II. Chante Chirara

 

III. Tanaka Zinyengerere

 

IV. Keith Ndlovu

 

V. Cathrine Phiri

 

VI. Aviat Nkomo

 

VII. Lymon T Moyo (Lights WakoBulawayo)

 

