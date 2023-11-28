PRACA nominees revealed
The nominees for the fourth edition of the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards have been revealed.
This announcement comes a few days after the city held the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA), adding to the buzz surrounding the arts community.
Below is a full list of the 2023 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:
1. Outstanding Newcomer in All Genres
I. Ndustoz
II. Ntixmann
III. Klyve Beats
IV. Dubcee
V. Nator
VI. Meeky
VII. General Mfana kaMah
2. Best Male Artist
I. Teekay G
II. Swizz
III. TCK
IV. Toksiq Balaclava
V. Ronald Stone
VI. Gabriel French
VII. Blaq Ego
VIII. Poly Da Nqoe
IX. DrLoveNJ
3. Best Female Artist.
I. Mandie Mae
II. Acquillah K
III. Poet Lethu
4. Best Music Producer/Studio.
I. TCK – Phenomenal Studio
II. Nashville – Rockup Studios
III. Klyve Beats
IV. Gabriel French
V. Xtention Core Music
5. Music Video of the Year.
I. Lifestyle- Mandie Mae
II. On The Line- Pumula Cyber
III. Ndikude- Nator x Meeky
6. Song of the Year
I. Tikawirirana – Acquillah K
II. Lifestyle – Mandie Mae
III. Nidakiwe – The Mixologists
IV. Sibuya Kude – Toksiq Balaclava ft TCK
V. Bhawa – Teekay G
VI. Agezile – Msheli Wentombi
7. Best Maskandi Artist
I. Msheli Wentombi
II. Mjikelwa
III. Insindamanzi
8. Best Gospel Artist
1. Marlon Hove
II. Pastor Vee
III. Ndustoz
9. Best Alternative Artist
I. Talecy
II. Frillex Epic
III. Christine Moyo
10. Best Amapiano or House or Gqom Artist
I. Mjava
II. Poly Da Nqoe
III. Gabriel French
IV. DrLoveNj
V. Nikkie Mox
11. Best Hip hop Artist
I. Blag Ego
II. General Leo
III. King Preezy
IV. Mjikelwa
V. Machoy
VI. Flame B Vinly
VII. Oldrich
VIII. Xcissor
12. Best Dancehall Artist
I. Swizz
II. Mandie Mae
III. Teekay G
IV. Tea Jay
V. FireTea
VI. Meeky
13. Best Afro-Pop Artist
I. TCK
II. Acquillah K
III. Ronald Stone
14. Outstanding Dj Across All Genres
I. The Infinity Djs
II. Dj Partykrazy
III. Mbono Da DJ
IV. Dj Brendan (Maramnz)
15. Best Collaboration
I. Teekay G Ft Crazy E- Bhawa
II. Mandie Mae ft Various Artists – Lifestyle
III. Swizz ft Desire Moyoxide – Follow Your Dreams
IV. Balaclava ft TCK – Sibuya Kude
16. Best Duo /Group
I. The Mixologists
II. Phenomenal Balaclava Movement
III. The Infinity DJs
IV. True Starz
V. U.H.K.G
17. Best Kwaito Artist
I. Toksiq Balaclava
II. U.H.K.G
18. Best Album
I. Skycraper Height – Swizz
II. To The Stars – Mandie Mae
III. Game Rema Feelingz – Blaq Ego
Dance Awards
1.Outstanding Male Dancer
I. Gamelihle Thwala – Pumula Junction Dance Crew
II. Maharra – Ekasi Home of Light
III. Melusi Bruno – Mdansofontain
IV. Lamlani Troy Ndlovu
V. Denzel Dube- Pumula Junction Dance Crew
2. Outstanding Female Dancer
I. Metty Intombi Emfitshane
II. Laura The Dancer
III. Sasha Dzingai
IV. Ayanda Martins
V. Lyna Sibanda
3. Outstanding Duo/Dance Group Across All Genres
I. Pumula Junction Dance Crew
II. Ekasi Home of Light
III. Mdansofontain
Poetry Awards.
1.Outstanding Male Poet.
I. Trust Gwasunda
II. Handsome The Poet
III. Bonlam Machiha
IV. Keith Ndlovu
2. Outstanding Female Poet
I. Poet Lethu
II. Alice Mbewe
III. Kimberley The Poet
Film Awards
1.Best Upcoming Actor/Actress.
I. Jason Mushanyi
II. Mongameli Dube
III. Precious Maphosa
2. Best Actor.
I. Blessing Tambalika as Sporo on Izitha
II. Prosper T Magere as Bethwell on Izitha
III. Sebastia Tsangirai as Ziga on The Forgotten Millions
IV. Praymore Moyo as Spikiri on Madlela Comes Home
3. Best Actress.
I. Dorcas Moyo- The Forgotten Millions
II. Chantel Tshuma – The Forgotten Millions
4. Best short / feature film.
I. Izitha – Ekasi Home of Light
II. Lights Out- Jewel Embryonic Studios
III. The Forgotten Millions – Fem Studio
5. Best Production/Media House.
I. Emex Media Films
II. Fem Studios
III. Wavy Media Group
IV. Jewel Embryonic Studios
V. Zizo Motion Pictures
6.Online/Print Media
I. Nkomponi Kulture
II. 09music.com
III. Bulawayo Arts News Online
IV. Ibrah Magazine
7. Outstandiing Journalist/ Newsreporter
I. Mbulelo Mpofu- The Chronichle
II. Mkhokheli Zibengwa – BANO
III. Melisa Ntulini p- DAB THREE MAG
IV. Jeremiah Harisson
1.Outstanding Visuals Director Across all genres.
I. Praise L Nkala
II. Linos Tapera
III. Andisiwe Sibindi
2. Best Photographer.
I. Praise L Nkala
II. Munyaradzi Maguwa
3. Best Cinematographer
I. Praise L Nkala
II. Munyaradzi Maguwa
III. Eric Nyai
IV. Andisiwe Sibindi
Modeling Awards
Best female Model
I. Ashantia N Mpofu
II. Hope Mela
III. Tafara Shoko
COMMUNITY AWARDS
1. Outstanding Youth Led Community Organization.
I. Green Zimbabwe
II. Kelma Climate
III. Yellow World
IV. Zizo Motion Pictures
V. Smile Action International
VI. Active Youth Zimbabwe
2. Outstanding Youth Led Project.
I. Skill A Community
II. The Monday Replishment
III. Key To The City
IV. Tuckshop Doctors
3. Outstanding Environmentalist
I. Thubelihle Roselyn Ndlovu – Green Zimbabwe
II. Simelweyinkosi Masuku – One Planet Trust
III. Muziwandile Ncube – Imvelo
Individual Awards
1.Outstanding Youth in Community Engagements.
I. Julliet Chikanda
II. Wilbrot Mpofu
III. Mongezi Ndlovu
IV. Sibusisiwe Vundla
2. Entrepreneur of the Year.
I. Naison Ndlovu
II. Franklin Sibanda
III. Skhulekile Dube
IV. Wilbrot Mpofu
V. Lungelo Moyo
VI. Jortham Jele
5. Most Developed Business
I. Tuckshop Doctors
II. Fabrique Monique
III. Icreate
IV. Pumula Arts and Craft
V. Jays Legacy
6. Upcoming Entrepreneur
I. Naison Ndlovu
II. Nomagugu Nkomo
III. Lungelo Moyo
Best Hand Work Awards
1.Outstanding Creative Hand Work
I. Sihlobo Moyo – Sihart
II. Lungelo Moyo
III. Timothy Nkomo
IV. Mandlenkosi Ndlovu
2. Outstanding Fashion Designer
I. Monique James
II. Edfortune Mkandla
III. Sikhulekile Dube
Sports Awards
1.Sportsman/Woman of the Year.
I. Zibusiso Mahlangu
II. Cordelia Cheke
III. Chipo Daut
IV. Thabiso Ndlela
V. Jortam Ndlovu
VI. Ray B Ndlovu
VII. Phindani Ngwenya
2. Best Team of the Year Across all Sports.
I. East Rovers FC
II. Toronto FC
III. Swallows Netball Team
OUTSIDE PUMULA CATEGORIES
1.Outstanding Actor/Actress
I. Brian Sibanda – Sporo on Maliwe
II. Carlos Mabiza – Lights Out
III. Patience Khumalo Lights Out
2. Outstanding Musician
I. Bhila
II. Barrack Bhoza
III. Yung Fleeky
IV. Stormza
V. Floppy Flaws
VI. Marlon Hove
VII. Proff The Maze
VIII. Maestro Da Hustler
3.Outstanding Dance Group/Duo
I. MT_DUO
II. Loxion Dance Club
4.Outstanding Youth In Community Engagement
I. Zoste Kartel
II. Chante Chirara
III. Tanaka Zinyengerere
IV. Keith Ndlovu
V. Cathrine Phiri
VI. Aviat Nkomo
VII. Lymon T Moyo (Lights WakoBulawayo)
