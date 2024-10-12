Praise, praise, praise

Stephen Mpofu

OUR Second Republic deserves praise upon praise for measures taken to serve people and livestock from global warming pandemic spawning recurrent droughts that have decimated crops and cattle in rural areas, leaving urban dwellers grappling with hunger.

For instance, last week alone 900 cattle were lost in the Insiza and Gwanda districts due to shortage of water.

Add to the above livestock devastation, the general disease onslaught that previously left virtually no dung drop in districts in Masvingo and elsewhere, thereby depriving rural folk of milk, draught power and other food stocks upon which urban dwellers depend for survival.

But thanks to the Government and World Vision for providing villagers with the life-saving liquid now being abstracted from sand after digging 3 metres when on the otherwise as much as 300 metres can be dug into ground without reaching the water, according to the Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Davis Marapira.

Which impels measures by the Government to ban alluvial gold miners digging up river sand for washing their mineral fines and in the process rendering the water unsafe for domestic use.

At the same time the Government might wish to take immediate measures to stop some formal businesses in urban areas now reportedly diverting some of their goods to the black market for better monetary rewards and in the process leaving less-moneyed or poorer urban dwellers scrounging around for food and other important needs.

Businesses opposed to introduction of Government’s new monetary policies reportedly resort to the black market for old foreign currency prices with which to import goods.

Compliance to uniform monetary prices for goods sold in a country must be compulsory to prevent the rich becoming richer and the poor poorer — a prescription for disunity and conflict that render national unity, stability and brave new futures nothing but myths.

But thanks to Intwasa/Pfumvudza — holes dug into the ground, for seed to be planted and fertilised for growth and food production — a programme introduced by the Government in drought-hit parts of the country to provide food and stability to people in our beloved motherland, thereby inspiring foreign investor confidence in Zimbabwe.