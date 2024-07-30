PRAZ embraces e-Government Procurement system to enhance transparency

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

TO ensure transparency in the procurement system, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) has embraced the electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system which is mandatory for all service providers to register on.

Virtually addressing delegates at the PRAZ 3rd annual public procurement symposium that got underway in Bulawayo today, PRAZ chief executive officer Mr Clever Ruswa said the system will ensure transparency, consistency and efficiency in the procurement process.

The eGP System is a secure web-based application managed by PRAZ. It enables public entities and bidders to conduct procurement activities electronically. The eGP System enhances competition, transparency, efficiency and integrity in public procurement in Zimbabwe. It also facilitates faster decision-making by PRAZ and reduces the cost of procurement processes.

“Let us make sure we are on board going forward. The eGP system helps ensure compliance with relevant laws, regulations and policies governing the procurement process. Through the system, we have a centralised record of all procurement activities, ensuring full transparency and accountability. The eGP systems provides a level playing field for all suppliers, ensuring fair and open competition. Allowing certain procurements to be conducted outside the system could lead to preferential treatment and limit the participation of eligible suppliers,” said Mr Ruswa.

He said the eGP system establishes a standardized procurement procedures and workflows, ensuring consistency across all procurement activities while procurement done outside the system would introduce ad hoc and non-standardised process which compromises the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the procurement system.

“The eGP system serves as a comprehensive repository of procurement data, enabling robust data analysis and informed decision making while those done outside the system would create data gaps, hindering the ability to analyse and optimise the procurement process,” said Mr Ruswa.

He said since its launch in January, the authority has approved 251 annual procurement plans via the eGP but expressed disappointment that some suppliers are yet to register with the system, a position which breeds corruption and lack of professionalism.