Praz holds workshop to promote affirmative procurement and inclusive economic growth

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) is today holding a day-long workshop on affirmative procurement guidelines to educate members of the public on the domestic preference arrangement. The workshop, attended by state enterprises, is being held at a hotel in Bulawayo.



The arrangement focuses on special interest groups such as youths, women, disabled individuals, war veterans, and locally produced services and goods when seeking tenders.



In his opening remarks, read by the Praz Capacity Building Director, Mr Cliff Gondo, Praz Chief Executive Officer Mr Clever Ruswa stated that the day-long workshop is meant to discuss and harness the transformative power of procurement in driving inclusive economic growth, social development, and empowerment of marginalised groups.



“As Praz, we are committed to ensuring that our procurement systems are not only efficient and effective but also equitable and just. The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act provides a robust framework for achieving this vision, with specific provisions aimed at promoting affirmative procurement,” said Mr Ruswa.

He explained that, in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 Policy, Praz has undertaken significant efforts to strengthen the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act. The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Amendment Bill aims to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the procurement process and ensure better management and disposal of public assets.

The proposed amendments address identified gaps and challenges in the current Act, aligning with the Constitution of Zimbabwe, international best practices, and emerging trends in public procurement.

“Key changes include strengthening the procurement regulatory framework, enhancing transparency and accountability, and promoting inclusive procurement practices. These provisions are not merely a moral imperative; they are a sound economic strategy. By empowering women, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), war veterans, persons living with disabilities, and youth-owned businesses, we are unlocking new sources of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship,” said Mr Ruswa.