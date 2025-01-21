PRAZ hosts workshop on Affirmative Procurement Guidelines for special interest groups

Sikhumbuzo [email protected]

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is holding a training workshop today on affirmative procurement guidelines targeting special interest groups.

The one-day workshop is being held at a Bulawayo hotel and follows a similar event that took place on Monday at the same venue for procurement enterprises.

The workshop aims to educate the public on the domestic preference arrangement, discuss, and harness the transformative power of procurement in driving inclusive economic growth, social development, and the empowerment of marginalised groups.

The special interest groups in attendance include women, youth, the elderly, micro and small enterprises, persons with disabilities, war and liberation struggle veterans, domestic and local contractors, and domestic contractors in joint ventures or sub-contracting with foreign suppliers.

The workshops are being held concurrently in four other provinces: Masvingo, Manicaland, and Midlands.

On Thursday and Friday, PRAZ will hold training workshops on electronic government procurement (e-GP) for procurement enterprises in the same provinces.

In a move to ensure transparency in the system, PRAZ has embraced the electronic government procurement (e-GP) system as a standard and mandatory practice.

The e-GP system is a secure web-based application managed by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ). It enables all public entities and bidders to conduct procurement activities electronically. The e-GP system enhances competition, transparency, efficiency, and integrity in public procurement in Zimbabwe. It also facilitates faster decision-making by PRAZ and reduces the cost of procurement processes.