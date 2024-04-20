Precision, strategy and innovation: Mviyo Technologies tees up ZITF golf event

Stanford Chiwanga, [email protected]

MVIYO Technologies, a leading tech company based in Bulawayo, has announced a generous sponsorship of US$7 000 for the upcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) golf tournament.

A number of companies have lined up to sponsor the tournament. Attempts to contact ZITF by the time of going to press were abortive. However, it is believed Mviyo Technologies is not the only company that is bankrolling the tournament.

The event, scheduled for April 25, is set to be one of the sports highlights of the trade fair, bringing together golf enthusiasts and industry leaders.

The tournament will be held at Bulawayo Golf Club.

The sponsorship highlights Mviyo Technologies’ commitment to promoting sporting events in Zimbabwe and supporting the country’s economic development through the ZITF.

Jacqueline Ntaka, the CEO of Mviyo Technologies, expressed her enthusiasm about the sponsorship.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the ZITF golf tournament. This event not only brings together talented golfers but also fosters business networking and economic activity during the ZITF. Mviyo Technologies is proud to contribute to this important event.

“Golf is a sport that embodies the values of precision, strategy, and innovation — principles that resonate deeply with our mission at Mviyo Technologies,” she said.

Mviyo Technologies, known for its commitment to delivering custom software development, mobile applications and data analytics solutions, sees this sponsorship as an extension of its dedication to community engagement and empowerment. The ZITF golf tournament is expected to attract a significant number of participants and spectators, generating economic activity for the city of Bulawayo.

“This sponsorship signifies Mviyo Technologies’ commitment to social responsibility and our desire to play a role in the Zimbabwean golfing community. We could have easily chosen to exhibit at the Fair, but we decided to go this direction as we believe it’s also one way to encourage exhibitors and business people to strike deals.

“Indeed, our involvement in the ZITF golf tournament is more than just a sponsorship; it’s a testament to our belief in the power of sports to inspire and unite people,” said Ntaka.

The CEO also highlighted the company’s broader vision of fostering an inclusive and diverse tech ecosystem, empowering not just businesses but also individuals through technology.

“We envision a future where technology is a catalyst for economic growth and social cohesion.

Supporting the ZITF golf tournament is a step towards that future,” she said.

Ntaka aspires for the sponsorship to serve as a catalyst, encouraging women to pursue golf not merely as a pastime but as a viable professional sport.

“We have a few female golfers in Zimbabwe as we have a few women in the tech industry. We need more in both disciplines. The likes of Ruvimbo Nyamukondiwa, Eunice Mandava and Sharon Bhebhe need competition in golf. Maybe the coming in of Mviyo Technologies will help to raise the standards of gold in the country.

“We want the sport of golf to grow in Zimbabwe. With enough resources, we can produce our own Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Celine Boutier. With Mviyo Technologies’ sponsorship of the ZITF golf tournament, we hope to see a surge of participation from Zimbabwean women. The talent is here and with dedication and role models, Zimbabwe’s women golfers can achieve greatness on the regional and international stage,” she said. — @plainstan