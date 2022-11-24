Pregnant 9-year-old: DNA tests not yet concluded

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) Applied Genetic Testing Centre (AGTC) has dismissed reports that it has concluded tests to establish who impregnated the 9-year-old girl from Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North.

AGTC offered to conduct a DNA test to establish who sexually violated the 9-year-old and impregnated her.

The minor gave birth on Monday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where she was being attended by specialists.

Police arrested the child’s father who is assisting police with investigations.

In an interview, AGTC director, Mr Zephaniah Dhlamini said the laboratory is yet to conclude its investigations.

“We don’t know who generated that message, it can be disruptive to the investigation. We are yet to conclude our tests and we request that we be allowed to do work without any side shows. What is the intention of sending such incorrect information before investigations are concluded,” said Mr Dhlamini.

@nqotshili