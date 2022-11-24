Pregnant 9-year-old: DNA tests not yet concluded

24 Nov, 2022 - 18:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Pregnant 9-year-old: DNA tests not yet concluded pregnant

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) Applied Genetic Testing Centre (AGTC) has dismissed reports that it has concluded tests to establish who impregnated the 9-year-old girl from Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North.

AGTC offered to conduct a DNA test to establish who sexually violated the 9-year-old and impregnated her.

The minor gave birth on Monday at the United Bulawayo Hospitals where she was being attended by specialists.

Police arrested the child’s father who is assisting police with investigations.

In an interview, AGTC director, Mr Zephaniah Dhlamini said the laboratory is yet to conclude its investigations.

“We don’t know who generated that message, it can be disruptive to the investigation. We are yet to conclude our tests and we request that we be allowed to do work without any side shows. What is the intention of sending such incorrect information before investigations are concluded,” said Mr Dhlamini.

@nqotshili

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting