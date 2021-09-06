Premier completes Mat-South lithium drilling

Lithium

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

PREMIER African Minerals has completed drilling of 1 000 metres at the Zulu lithium and tantalum project in Matabeleland South province.

In July, the multi-commodity mining and resource group announced the commencement of drilling at Zulu.

To date, two rigs drilling have been focused on step out zones intended to increase the mineral resource estimate.

“The company is pleased to provide this update on progress at Premier’s Zulu Lithium and Tantalum project in Zimbabwe where drilling has commenced with 1 000 metres completed,” said Premier.

 

