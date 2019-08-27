Premier League clubs to discuss transfer deadline next month

Cape Town – Premier League clubs are set to meet early in September to discuss the summer transfer deadline date.

According to Sky Sports News website, clubs are eager for the date to change and rejoin the rest of Europe.

Clubs in Europe, excluding the Premier League, have until 17:00 on Monday, September 2 to make any adjustments to their player roster.

The Premier League’s transfer window closed on Thursday, August 8 – 24 hours before the start of the first official match of the new campaign.

However, the rest of Europe are still able to poach players which remains an issue for the Premier League club, especially the managers.

“I think he (Daniel Levy, Tottenham owner) and a lot of people now realise it was a massive mistake,” said Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“I hope that we fix the problem for the next season.

“We need to go back and operate in the same way that they operate in Europe because I think it’s massive when you go to compete in the Europa League or Champions League.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the change happens sooner rather than later.

“I don’t care when it closes, I only think it must close at the same time,” said Klopp.

“You want a team not only together but together and focused on the future, but that is not possible as long as there is a door open.

“I don’t understand why this decision is not already reviewed at least. At first it was a good idea but it didn’t work out so let’s change it again.”

According to the report, clubs will gather on Thursday, September 12 but no formal vote will take place.

An official vote can only take place as early as November or in the new year.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Watford and Swansea all voted against the initial change in 2017 while 14 clubs were for the date to move before the start of the season.

Burnley were the only side that opted not to cast a vote.

For the date to change, eleven clubs have to vote for the majority rule to be imposed.

Meanwhile, Fifa are in favour of having one date across Europe for the transfer window deadline. — Sport24.