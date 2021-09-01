Premier League spending tops £1 billion but is down on previous year

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his shock move back to Manchester United on transfer deadline day to help push Premier League clubs’ outlay past £1 billion, but overall spending has dropped for the second year in a row.

The Portugal forward’s eye-catching Old Trafford return was one of the early moves to be rubber-stamped on Tuesday, before England’s summer window closed.

The biggest deal was Nikola Vlasic’s £26.8 million move from CSKA Moscow to West Ham, while Chelsea left it late to sign Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid.

However, there would be no late move for Kylian Mbappe as Paris St-Germain rejected two bids from Real Madrid for the France World Cup-winning forward.

In total, Premier League clubs spent £1.1bn on transfers during the window, which was open from 9 June until 31 August. That outlay was 11% lower than the previous summer’s total of £1.3bn, itself was a 9% fall from 2019.

According to financial services firm Deloitte, this is the lowest collective gross spend by Premier League clubs since 2015, and the first time there has been a consecutive decline since the global financial crisis between 2008 and 2010.

Some of Deloitte’s other key findings from the window include:

* Deadline day activity totalled £150m, meaning Premier League clubs have spent in excess of £1bn for the sixth summer in a row;

* Premier League clubs signed 148 players, compared with 132 in summer 2020 and 128 in summer 2019;

* No less than 22% of all players signed by Premier League clubs this summer were acquired on free transfers, up from 20% in summer 2020;

* Only four Premier League clubs did not acquire a player on a free transfer, while there were eight in summer 2020;

* The German Bundesliga is the only European ‘big five’ league to increase its gross spending this year;

* The Premier League’s net player transfer spend of £560m dwarfed that of La Liga (£55m), Serie A (£50m) and Ligue 1 (£15m).

Dan Jones, of Deloitte’s sports business group, said: “This has been a remarkable transfer window.

“Club spending records have been broken, player moves – including the two greatest players of their generation [Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo] – have grabbed the headlines and Premier League clubs have spent in excess of £1bn for the sixth summer in a row.

“Perhaps most remarkable is that all this has been achieved with lower spending than we have seen in the previous two summers.”

What were the deadline-day signings?

Tottenham spent £25.8m on Barcelona full-back Emerson Royal, while winger Daniel James joined Leeds from Manchester United for £25m.

Brighton signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Getafe for around £15.4m while Senegal striker Abdallah Sima also joined the Seagulls from Slavia Prague before moving to Stoke on loan.

As well as Vlasic, West Ham also brought in midfielder Alex Kral on loan from Spartak Moscow. Leicester signed winger Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

Burnley signed their second full-back in the space of a few days by bringing in Wales international Connor Roberts from Swansea. Crystal Palace landed striker Odsonne Edouard from Celtic for £15m.

Arsenal wrapped up their busy summer by signing Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna while allowing Hector Bellerin to join Real Betis and Reiss Nelson to move to Feyenoord, both on loan.

Everton announced the free transfer signing of Salomon Rondon just as the window closed in England at 23:00 BST.

Film fans will appreciate Newcastle signing Mexican striker Santiago Munoz, whose name is strikingly similar to Santiago Munez, the fictional character who played for the Magpies in the 2005 movie Goal.

Major deals across Europe

Elsewhere in Europe, the major clubs were active on transfer deadline day, even though Real Madrid were unsuccessful in their attempt to sign Mbappe.

Instead, the Spanish giants signed highly-rated France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes.

Juventus responded to losing Ronaldo to Manchester United by re-signing Italy striker Moise Kean from Everton on a two-year loan.

Barcelona, seeking to move out players in order to ease financial concerns, sold Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig before leaving it late to loan Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid.

With the exception of Germany’s Bundesliga, gross transfer spend is down for all of Europe’s other ‘big five’ leagues – in England, Italy, Spain and France – for the second consecutive year.

Behind the Premier League, Serie A is the next highest spending league with £475m. The Premier League clubs’ total gross transfer spend, though, is still more than double that of Serie A’s clubs. – BBC Sport