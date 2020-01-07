Premier League trio target Soumare swoop

07 Jan, 2020 - 22:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Premier League trio target Soumare swoop

The Chronicle

Cape Town – Interest around Lille star Boubakary Soumare has been hotting up recently as a number of clubs look to bolster their midfield in January.

The 20-year-old continues to shine for Lille and his performances have caught the eye of English Premier League trio Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

There is also interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and it only seems to be a matter of time before the France Under-21 international moves on.

Lille will not stand in the player’s way, so as long as the offers match their valuation, there is a good chance a deal will happen.

Soumare did not cost Lille a penny after he arrived on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but now they will be holding out for a fee in the region of £43 million.

Lille are under no pressure to cash in right now – Soumare still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract – so they can play hard ball over offers.

The Ligue 1 side showed they are no pushovers when collecting top dollar for Nicolas Pepe, who eventually joined Arsenal in the summer, and they will stand firm again.

Lille also face a battle to keep hold of striker Victor Osimhen and central defender Gabriel, who are both in demand.

However, it is likely to be the summer before all the major transfer business is done, which will give Lille enough time to bring in suitable replacements.-Sport24.

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting