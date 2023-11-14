Premier Minerals close to spodumene shipment date

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

Premier African Minerals Limited says with the initial shipment of 1000 tonnes of spodumene concentrates on 25 November fast approaching, meeting the target is a priority hinge on the ongoing commissioning and optimisation issues and overall plant performance and the delivery of competent grade to the plant.

The mining entity has set monthly production of up to 1000 tonnes of spodumene from November at its Fort Rixon lithium mine in Matabeleland South Province.

Spodumene is a battery-grade product, which is key for the future of electric cars.

In a recent update, the firm noted that subsequent to the update on 29 September 2023, extensive optimisation of the Zulu plant continues.

“Passing adequate tonnage of correctly sized material to the floatation section of the plant has highlighted various other ongoing ore sorter, instrumentation and material flow challenges that Stark International Projects Limited , the operator of the plant, is currently addressing.

“Zulu is producing concentrates, and we anticipate that these concentrates will meet the required specification as set out in the amended and restated Offtake and Prepayment Agreement as announced on 15 August 2023 on completion of the optimisation process.

“Meeting the 1,000-ton shipment of Spodumene concentrate required by 25 November 2023 as set out in the Restated Prepayment Agreement will be largely dependent on the resolution of the ongoing commissioning and optimisation issues referred to above, the overall plant performance and the delivery of competent grade to the plant.”

Chief executive officer Mr George Roach said ” Meeting the initial shipment target date is our main priority at this time and we will provide further updates in due course.”

Last year, Canmax provided US$35 million in pre-funding to enable the construction and commissioning of a large-scale pilot plant.

Canmax is a producer of lithium electric materials and other related products.

On completion of the subscription, Canmax will be interested in 17,4 percent in the enlarged issued share capital of Premier.

After missing production timelines in June, Premier Africa Minerals issued a force majeure notice to China’s Canmax Technologies citing unforeseen operational hurdles encountered at its Zulu Lithium plant.

This meant that it could not supply spodumene concentrate to Canmax as per the set timelines stipulated in the offtake agreement.

Force majeure is a clause in contracts that essentially frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event or circumstance is beyond the control of the parties.

The plant was said not to be able to produce sufficient spodumene to meet the quantities of the off-take agreement with Canmax.

Canmax wanted to terminate the agreement, a development that could have negatively affected the Zulu Lithium project.

In one of the off-take and Prepayment Agreement updates, Mr Roach said challenges faced are “beyond the control of Premier” and could not have been foreseen by the investor.

After extensive talks, both firms mended relations.

The Zulu project is generally regarded as potentially the largest undeveloped lithium bearing pegmatite in Zimbabwe, covering a surface of about 3,5 square kilometres, which are prospectively for lithium and tantalum mineralisation.

It produces a rare high-value spodumene, a rock that has very high mineralisation of lithium.

Lithium has already proved its position as a strategic mineral given its role in the storage, use and transfer of energy, which has touched the globe through use of smartphones for global communication, laptops, electric grid stability, and storage to power homes, and electric vehicles.

Due to the emerging electric motor vehicle industry, there is increased international demand for the lithium mineral known as “white oil”, which is used for manufacturing batteries

Meanwhile, Premier African Minerals Limited announced the settlement of Contractor fees of US$2,5 million through the issue of 465,625,750 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 0.44 pence per new ordinary share.

“In accordance with the announcement on 25 August 2023, Stark has accepted payment of US$2,5 million in new ordinary shares at the price of 0.44 pence per Share. The Stark Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.”

Application for the Stark Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission was expected to take place on or around 9 November 2023.

— @nqobilebhebhe