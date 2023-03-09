Premier Netball League season kicks off Saturday

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 2023 season of the Zimbabwe Premier Netball League takes off on Saturday, March 11 with four centres set to host opening weekend games.

Twenty teams that have been divided into groups of five will see Shamva playing host to Filchrist ZJC, Filchrist Boarding, Marondera Queens, Waterfalls and Ngezi Platinum.

PNL 2023 preseason champions Platinum Queens, who have been grouped with Black Rhinos, Stomers, Red Wing Mine and Zupco are at Zvishavane, with Mutare playing host to Mutare City, ZDF Queens, Blue Angels, University of Zimbabwe and Beitbridge Border Queens.

The last group which will battle it out at Checheche is made up of Harare City, PNL 2023 preseason losing finalists Green Fuel, host team Expandables, City Angels and Lupane State University.

According to the PNL, the teams will each play four games this weekend.

The next games will be played at a later date.

“We’ve got four bubbles and the teams will play four games each. We will then have the next bubble games played at a later date with teams regrouped. This has been done to reduce traveling costs for the teams. A central venue for the next games will be announced in due course,” read NPL’s statement. [email protected]