Premier notifies of 2 reburials at Insiza lithium project

Senior Business Reporter

PREMIER African Minerals, which is in the process of relocating 26 families close to the multi-million-dollar lithium project zone in Fort Rixon, Insiza District, intends to exhume two human remains for reburial.

The mining firm has since notified affected people of its intentions. The notice is in accordance with the Cemeteries Act chapter 5:04.

“Notice is hereby given that Zulu Lithium (Pvt) Ltd is proposing to undertake the removal of human remains from two (2) graves in Pioneer Estate, ward 13, Insiza District to pave way for the development of Lithium Mining Project,” reads part of the notice.

It urged anyone with objections to lodge written submissions to the Insiza District Development Coordinator.

The company is targeting production in the first quarter of the year and relocation of families close to the blasting sites has commenced.

A total of 17 officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development have been deployed onsite to survey the area to ensure smooth implementation of the process, paving the way for the commencement of production.

The initial phase will see the relocation of 26 families, starting with five priority homesteads, which are situated close to the blast pits.

The firm has already expressed commitment to ensuring improved livelihoods of villages by constructing key infrastructure such as schools, drilling boreholes, paving access roads, constructing dip tanks, and paying school fees for vulnerable children.