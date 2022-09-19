Premiership action for Shamva after Simba Bhora seal promotion

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOR the first time in the history of the local league, Shamva will have a team playing in the top-flight league, Simba Bhora.

Shamva is a town in the province of Mashonaland Central in the Shamva District of Zimbabwe, about 80 km from the capital.

The highly ambitious side sealed their promotion at the weekend when they beat army side, Commando Bullets three nil at Wadzanai Stadium.

Simba Bhora are the third team after Gweru-based Sheasham from the Central Region Soccer League and Eastern Region Division One champions Green Fuel to gain promotion into the PSL so far this season.

The side is under the tutelage of Arthur Tutani, who has previously earned promotion to the PSL with Sporting Lions and Mwana Africa. They have experienced players in their ranks in the form of former Caps United duo Hardlife Zvirekwii and Ronald Chitiyo.

Hwange are primed to win the Southern Region Division One League as they lead the race with a lead of five points with three games to season end.

