Premiership works on ticketing modalities. . . as vaccinated, action-famished fans return to stadia

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) says it is working on ticket pricing logistics and selling points after the SRC allowed fans to return to stadia for the remaining Chibuku Super Cup games.

Zifa announced yesterday that the SRC had approved a maximum of 2 000 fully vaccinated fans to watch matches inside a stadium.

The move will require the PSL to introduce a pre-ticketing system to control the number of people that will be at the various stadia.

“We are happy to announce that 2 000 fully vaccinated fans are now allowed to attend Chibuku Super Cup matches starting with the quarter-finals next week.

“We are currently working on the logistics and will be announcing ticket prices and selling points soon. We also remind and encourage all football lovers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” said the PSL.

In granting permission to fans to watch matches from stadia, the SRC also spelled out guidelines that will ensure a safe return for the fans.

“All spectators in Zone 3 and Zone 4 to have been vaccinated and bring their vaccination cards and positive identification to the match venue for inspection, Standard zoning of the stadium to separate the players, technical staff and others in the teams’ bio-secure bubbles, to be enforced.

“Allocation of spectators to respective bays to be arranged prior to the match and advised to all admitted persons.

Presale tickets are therefore encouraged to improve logistical controls at venues. All spectators are to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols as appropriate (social distancing, sanitising and masking,” the SRC said in a statement.

The SRC said Covid-19 compliance teams must maintain special Covid-19 registers at entry points to capture and record results of temperature readings.

“Enforcement Officers will monitor compliance with the stipulated conditions and any violation may result in the withdrawal of the authority and other sanctions as provided by law,” the SRC said.

The return of fans will be a welcome relief for football enthusiasts, who last watched football from the stands in the Castle Challenge Cup match between Highlanders and FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium on March 14, 2020.

FC Platinum won 2-0 in a match characterised by crowd trouble when Bosso fans invaded the pitch just before it ended.

Football has been played in empty stadia since sport was allowed to resume following more than a year of strict Covid-19 lockdowns.

With no fans present, the Chibuku Super Cup matches had been stripped of the cheering of passionate crowds, leaving them with just the grunts of players and barking orders of coaches.