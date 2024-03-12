Preparations begin for 15th World Military Golf Championships in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

PREPARATIONS for the 15th World Military Golf Championships to be hosted in Victoria Falls in June have started.

This morning a preparatory meeting was held by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and local stakeholders including Government departments and tourism players at the Victoria Falls Resort and Conference Centre whose Golf Course will be used as the venue for the event.

The event, to draw participation from 20 defence forces from across the globe, will be held from 16 to 23 June.

ZDF is a member of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) and participates in the CISM world military games and championships.

CISM is an international sports association established in 1948 and headquartered in Brussels.

The CISM aims to promote sporting activities and physical education between defence forces as a means to foster world peace under its motto: “Friendship through sport.”

Zimbabwe won the bid to host the 2024 World Military Golf Championships in Victoria Falls from 16 to 23 June and 20 defence forces from around the world are expected.

Air Vice Marshal Simon Nyowani is the chairperson of the local organising committee for the 15th World Military Golf Championship and the committee will be set-up in Victoria Falls to spearhead preparations on the ground.