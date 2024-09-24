Preparations underway for Kokota Festival 6th edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

PREPARATIONS for the sixth edition of the Kokota Festival are well underway, with an impressive line-up of artistes announced as headline and supporting acts.

Talented artistes from the city, including Mzoe 7, Killer Nox, Queen Tasha, Noreen, and POY, are set to entertain fans on December 22 at The Vista, alongside the show’s curator, Browny.

The decks will be manned by DJ Dosto, Applee Dee, Vuyo the DJ, DJ Ma22, DJ CP, DJ Kananjo, and Nero.

Browny mentioned that several upcoming artistes will be unveiled in due course, as the gig continues to uphold its objective of promoting new and youthful talent.

“Our line-up is strong and ready to get its audience dancing all night, with the Kokota Festival all about promoting the youth. So far, preparations are going very well. From nothing, I’m slowly growing into something.

“When I started this movement, it was just me and a few people who used to come to the editions, but after some time, a lot of people started supporting me. I managed to host the movement outside of Vista last year, and that was one of my biggest achievements as I gained exposure. I’m happy that I’ve grown from a small boy to an artiste who is now working with the likes of Mzoe 7, DJ CP, Babongile Skhonjwa, and Asaph, among others,” said Mr Kokota.

@mthabisi_mthire