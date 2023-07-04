Preps for Africa Green, Waste and Energy Expo & Summit at advanced stage

ABOUT 1 400 delegates from across the world are expected to attend this year’s edition of the Africa Green,

Waste and Energy Expo & Summit to be held in the capital later this month.

At least 20 speakers who form part of the resource persons have already confirmed their participation at the three-day event.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Raphael Faranisi told a press conference on Tuesday that there will be seven side events to be led by key industry players, apart from the main one.

These include a simulation Conference of Parties session for children, and an arts festival running on the theme of the Green Expo and Summit that will be taking place in different venues in the town.

Other key topics to be deliberated on in the side events to be led by different key sector players include The Future of Energy, Climate Smart Agriculture, The Future of Work, Climate Promise, Sustainable Cities, among others.

Faranisi said the Green Expo and Summit is expected to bring participants from over 20 countries, a development which will have a ripple effect on the country in showcasing it as a tourist and business destination of choice and demonstrate that indeed the country is open

for business.

He said the expo is coming at a time when the Government recently launched the Carbon Trading Framework, which seeks to incentive Climate

action and is expected to stimulate investments and meaningful action by sector players.

“More importantly it will also benefit local actors and the country at large through its carefully structured revenue sharing model,” he said.

“It is of paramount importance that I highlight that the Government of Zimbabwe has also progressed very well in strengthening the institutional and technical capacities of sector players to meet the enhanced transparency requirements in the Paris Agreement through the

Capacity-Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) and in stock taking the progress made in the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions.”

The expo and summit will run from 26 – 28 July 2023, under the theme “Just Transition – Remodeling Systems.”

-New Ziana