Preps for King Mzilikazi commemoration underway

Langalakhe Mabena

PREPARATIONS for the King Mzilikazi annual commemoration, affectionately known as “Umgubho weNkosi uMzilikazi” have started with organisers saying they have started to clear the Mhlahlandlela Heritage Site ahead of the special day of celebration.

The 22nd commemoration of King Mzilikazi which also celebrates the rich Ndebele culture and identity will be held on 7 September. King Mzilikazi who was born near Mkuze in Zululand in 1790, left a permanent mark on African history and heritage.

When he passed-on on 9 September 1868, the son of Matshobana kaMangethe and Nompethu kaZwide, was laid to rest at Mhlahlandlela, Entumbane cave in Matobo, 20 kilometres from Bulawayo.

King Mzilikazi’s story is one of defiance against the formidable King Shaka, leading to his northward migration in 1823. Along the “difficult” long journey, he forged a nation comprising various ethnic groups, one that identifies and defines the modern Ndebele people.

As this year we commemorate 156 years since King Mzilikazi’s passing, the celebrations extend far beyond the borders of Zimbabwe. They resonate globally, wherever his descendants and those who identify as Ndebele people have settled.

Ntando Ndlovu, who is one of the organisers of the event said preparations have started for the commemoration.

“Preparations are going well, we have started clearing the Mhlahlandlela Heritage Site, which is the venue for the commemoration. We are still reaching out to potential partners and sponsors as part of the preps.

“Guests of honour are yet to be confirmed as we are in discussions with both local and international cultural delegates. As in the past, we are also expecting local chiefs and public officials to grace the event as guests so that they bless the activities.

“UMgubho weNkosi uMzilizaki is an annual event that celebrates his life while also reintegrating Ndebele culture into attendees. The event will start with a cultural parade march from Matshobana to City Hall. Attendees can expect a range of cultural activities including music, dance and a showcase from iButho. The final speakers will be named in due course but the focus of everything is on celebrating our different cultures as Zimbabweans.

“This is an opportunity yoku vunula (wear traditional gear) and celebrate our culture, whether one is Nguni, Kalanga, Xhosa, Venda or any other tribe. It will be a day to showcase our cultural heritage and identity,” said Ndlovu.

Historian Pathisa Nyathi highlighted that King Mzilikazi’s legacy endures because of his pivotal role in nation-building and for that he has to be celebrated. He said his influence continues to be felt and celebrated, a testament to the enduring power of culture and identity.

“We commemorate King Mzilikazi for creating the nation, that is what is important. He is the creator of the Ndebele nation and for that, he deserves to be remembered, commemorated for the good deeds in creating the nation and keeping it together at the political building nation levels,” said Nyathi.