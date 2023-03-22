Preps underway for Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PREPARATIONS are underway for the third edition of the Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards that will be held next month in South Africa.

The awards ceremony is set to be held at the Victory Theatre in Johannesburg on April 1.

In their third edition, the awards are a brainchild of the South Africa-based online radio station that is run by locals. They seek to honour artistes from the SADC region.

Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards co-founder DJ Wabonunuza said preparations for the awards ceremony are at an advanced stage.

“Plans are underway to host the third edition of the awards. This year, the awards have attracted many artistes from different countries as we introduced a category that includes all Africans.”

He said this year’s event is promising to be outstanding as they will be inviting some music legends from Zimbabwe and South Africa to attend. “We’ll also be honouring some Zimbabwean legends and have already invited some DJs from Zimbabwean radio stations to be part of our event,” said DJ Wabonunuza.

The awards ceremony has grown over the years to have 18 categories from the initial eight in the first edition. The categories are Best Gospel, Best Maskandi, Best Rhumba/Sungura, Best Actor/Actress, Best Author, Best Afro Pop/Hip Hop, Best Female Artiste, Best Mbira, Best Upcoming Artiste, Best African Artiste, Best Disco/House Kwasa, Best Poet, Best Male Artiste, Best Traditional Music group, Best Collaboration, Best Social Media Influencer, Best Entrepreneur and Best Cultural Group.

Notable among last year’s winners were Jaycee Rapaddict, Obert Dube, IGcokama likaMthwakazi and Prosperity Imbongikazi.

The awards ceremony was graced by legendary musician Thokozani Langa, Sxubho Samantombazane and former South African President Jacob Zuma’s child Phumeh.

DJ Wabonunuza said they were pleased with the growth of the awards saying they have helped to grow the careers of Zimbabwean artistes in South Africa, Botswana, UK, and Zimbabwe.

He went on to share that there were plans to host a Zimbabwean edition of the awards but they hit a brick wall as they have not reached a mutual understanding with telecommunications companies in the country regards to creating voting platforms. – @mthabisi_mthire