‘Preserve legacy of the country’s liberators’

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

CHILDREN of national heroes have implored their peers to preserve the legacy of the country’s liberators and thrive to build and develop Zimbabwe whose foundation was laid when the country attained independence on April 18, 1980.

Many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe died during the war of liberation to free the country from the repressive minority white rule.

Children of national heroes either lost their parents or siblings during the liberation struggle.

Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) commander Alfred Nikita Mangena’s son, Lotshe Yuri Mangena, whose father died on June 28, 1978, when he was only two years of age, said more needs to be done to preserve the history of the country.

“As a son of a national hero, independence for me is a significant time to reflect on the sacrifices that the liberators played in our liberation. We fought for our land, farming rights, the rights to have free education and equal job opportunities,” said Mr Mangena.

“I went to the Chinhoyi University of Technology to speak to students there. I asked them to name five national heroes and the role they played during the liberation struggle, but to my disbelief, they failed to name them.”

Mr Mangena said the youth should be educated about the country’s history.

Widows of National Heroes, Bulawayo chapter Organising secretary Mr Stanely Dube, grandson to national hero, Cde Atwell Nelson Bokwe, who is buried at Pelandaba Cemetery in Bulawayo, said the foundations of prosperity for Zimbabwe were laid by people like his grandfather.

“Independence for us is a time to remember that we have a legacy to preserve and an inheritance we should guard jealously. It is our generation’s mandate to build Zimbabwe and preserve the legacy of our forefathers who made supreme sacrifices to liberate our motherland,” said Mr Dube.

He lauded the Second Republic for tirelessly working towards developing the country’s economic growth and promoting peace and unity.

“We would like to thank the Second Republic for developing the country in such a short space of time. The Second Republic is working hard and we are witnessing tremendous infrastructural developments notably the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani among other key projects,” said Mr Dube.

“We should contribute towards the country’s economic growth so that our children and future generations can inherit a country that they can be proud of and live in peace and harmony.”

The son of Cde Mavava Nkala, a Zapu stalwart who was detained for 10 years at Gonakudzingwa prison with the likes of the late Vice Presidents, Dr Joshua Nkomo and Cde Joseph Msika, Mr Lazarus Nkala said a monument must be erected to honour his father.

Cde Nkala died in a car accident on December 3, 1975, and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in 1981.

Mr Nkala said a monument for his late father is her 96-year-old mother’s wish before she dies.

“My mother is hoping that before she dies, there shall be a monument that will celebrate and honour her husband. Independence Day is a celebration of what our fathers and brothers fought for,” said Mr Nkala.

Zapu stalwart, Cde Cephas Cele’s daughter, Ms Belinda Cele said for her, independence is a reminder that as a generation, they are tasked with developing Zimbabwe and preserving the legacy of the country’s liberators.

Cde Cele was born on February 28, 1935, and died on July 7, 2000, at the age of 75.

“I take it upon myself to challenge my peers to preserve the legacy of our forefathers who liberated our country from colonialism. It actually defeats the whole purpose of being liberated as a generation if we are going to fail to cherish the sacrifices made by our parents to liberate Zimbabwe,” said Ms Cele.

She said Zimbabweans should be inspired by the sacrifices of those who fought for the liberation of the country.

“As a generation that is benefiting from the sacrifices made by those who liberated the country, we ought to complement those efforts of that generation by being more proactive and assertive when it comes to defending the gains of our independence,” said Ms Cele.

“I see 43 years of freedom, unity and development, which we inherited from our parents who took it upon themselves to fight for the freedom of our country. Some of them died at a very tender age because there were courageous and determined to liberate the country.”

Ms Cele said she is proud of being a daughter of a national hero.

“Our country needs economical emancipation and that is the war that we have to fight as children of liberators,” she said.