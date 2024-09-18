‘President a principled revolutionary’

President Mnangagwa congratulates Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) chief executive, Mr Tinotenda Mhiko, at State House in Harare yesterday for winning the 2024 Africa Food Prize and a US$100 000 award in Rwanda recently in recognition of his ground-breaking leadership and innovation in advancing food security through irrigation. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is a principled and straightforward revolutionary whose legacy should be emulated by the younger generation, Zanu-PF National Secretary for the Youth League, Cde Tino Machakaire, has said.

Cde Machakaire, who is also the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, said this at State House in Harare yesterday as he handed over a truck worth US$70 000 to President Mnangagwa as a birthday gift.

The President turned 82 on Sunday and was honoured with a massive celebration at the Great Zimbabwe National Monument in Masvingo where the Zanu-PF Youth League organised the inaugural Munhumutapa Day commemorations.

During the celebrations, Cde Machakaire pledged to give the President a truck to assist with operations at Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe. In an interview after presenting President Mnangagwa with the truck, Cde Machakaire said today the youth were guaranteed freedom and had been empowered under the Second Republic, and this is worth appreciating.

“As you are aware, our leader President Mnangagwa is a straightforward man and we also want to follow in his footsteps. This is why I decided to gift the President for his 82nd birthday and the youths will also appreciate and understand what our revolutionary leader has done for us as young people.

“We have been given freedom, we can work and walk freely. As a person who leads the youths, we must also be honest. If we pledge donations, they must be honoured. So, this is what I have done today,” he said.

Earlier, Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) chief executive, Mr Tinotenda Mhiko, paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa to apprise him on the Africa Food prize he won recently in Rwanda.

In an interview, Mr Mhiko said the recognition was evidence of the agricultural transformation being championed by President Mnangagwa.

“This is the Africa Food prize, the highest continental award in Africa, which recognises the agricultural transformation in agri-food systems and comes with a US$100 000 cash prize. And even my principals are over the moon as well. The President congratulated me.

He was very happy and to him this is a testament of the agricultural transformation and revolution that is happening in Zimbabwe and that is now catalytic. The expectation is that even the sub-region is not going to be left behind,” he said.

Mr Mhiko dedicated his award to his team at Arda, sister Government agencies and President Mnangagwa.

“I dedicate this award to a couple of people, of course, starting with the team at Arda, all the sister parastatals that we work in close co-ordination with, as well as His Excellency the President, whose visionary leadership is coming in leaps and bounds.

“So, this is for everyone, a lot of people whose support has been invaluable in various ways. Of course, that includes my family, so its a dedication to so many people whose invaluable support and contribution has been coming through in various ways either big or small,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, said the award to the Arda chief executive was in recognition of the transformational initiatives by the Second Republic albeit under harsh conditions wrought by the El Nino-induced drought.

“This is a testimony of what Zimbabwe is doing and of course the guidance of His Excellency in agricultural transformation, the strides that we have made in Rural Development 8.0. This award recognises those transformational efforts that have been made, particularly looking at farming as a business for small holder farmers. Remember, the President is always saying he is using village wisdom to transform agriculture.

“So, now there are village business units that you see dotted across the country, which are transforming lives and making sure that there is rural development and rural industrialisation,” he said.

Prof Jiri said the award caught them by surprise.

“That is what this award recognises and certainly it comes hard on the heels of the El Nino-induced drought, so it was unexpected, but this bears testimony to the fact that we have made so much progress despite the negativities of climate change and the like.”

Prof Jiri said Zimbabwe was adequately prepared for the forthcoming 2024-2025 summer cropping season.

“We are on the right path, guided by His Excellency. We are prepared for the good rains and if this (award) came when it was dry, certainly, we will do much more when we have normal to above normal rains in this coming season.

“Certainly, the Ministry is trying its best, we always use our stretch targets, we stretch ourselves to the limit to ensure that we perform, so we do not doubt that given another chance, we will still be the number one Ministry,” he said.