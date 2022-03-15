President a star attraction at Dubai Expo

Hatred Zenenga and Africa Moyo in DUBAI

President Mnangagwa yesterday led the Zimbabwe National Day proceedings at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and lauded the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries that has seen a rise in trade volumes.

He said since the coming in of the Second Republic that he leads, the Government was on an “irreversible course” anchored on production, productivity and profitability across all sectors to grow the economy.

As part of the National Day commemoration procedures, Zimbabwe’s flag was raised while the national anthem was played and later there were some cultural performances .

Songs of Lozikeyi, sent delegates and some expo visitors into a frenzy with a polished act at the Al Wasl Plaza where the commemorations were held.

The number of expo visitors who ended up following the Zimbabwe National Day commemorations grew every minute after people were attracted by the high-profile presence of President Mnangagwa and a number of UAE top officials including Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and the UAE have “excellent bilateral relations” which are growing “from strength to strength”.

In 2019, the UAE supported Zimbabwe after Cyclone Idai hit Manicaland and some parts of Masvingo, while recently, the UAE assisted Harare’s Covid-19 fight with a consignment of medical drugs.

“The increase in bilateral trade volumes between our two countries is a show of the growing confidence your country has in Zimbabwe’s economy and socio-economic development thrust,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Be assured that my administration stands ready to deepen and cement our trade ties, taking advantage of the diplomatic missions recently established in our two capitals.

“This development will undoubtedly ensure a more efficient channel for consultations on matters of common interest.”

President Mnangagwa said the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is running under the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, has presented the world with a platform through which meaningful, inclusive and greater collaborations and partnerships could be forged.

The expo brought 192 countries under one roof, allowing countries and business people to exchange notes for six months.

Bringing thousands of people together through the expo against the backdrop of a global health catastrophe — Covid-19 — is a reflection of collective hope and determination to build a prosperous future for all, through a world acting as one and in the spirit of multilateralism, said President Mnangagwa.

“It is indeed a spectacular exposition where the world leverages on the import of unity and solidarity, while ‘connecting minds and creating a prosperous future for all’,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Pavilion is exhibiting under the theme, “Zimbabwe, the Land of Great Opportunities”, and is ironically situated in what is called ‘Opportunities District’.

President Mnangagwa then invited investors to visit, trade and invest in Zimbabwe, which remains open for business.

Expo 2020 Dubai, presented the Government a platform to forge and foster strategic partnerships as well as bilateral and multilateral dialogue, while sharing innovations and trends towards attracting foreign direct investment in critical sectors for the benefit of the economy.