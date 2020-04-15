President applauds Kirsty Coventry

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry for launching the United Programme for Athletes and Artistes in Zimbabwe as part of a joint effort to tackle challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Coventry launched the initiative in which athletes and artistes can stand together, add value to brands and support one another, during the Easter holidays.

“I am really excited to launch #UPAZIM, a platform where we are uniting together to support our #Artists and #Athletes throughout Zimbabwe. #United together by #StayingApart,” Coventry wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

President Mnangagwa was the first to respond to Coventry’s post on Twitter.

“Congratulations @kirstyCoventry on this blessed initiative. We are proud of our talented athletes and artistes, and thank them for sharing this important message. Stay at home, save lives! #unitedtogetherstayingapart,” wrote President Mnangagwa.

A number of athletes and artistes, chief among them former Warriors’ captain Peter Ndlovu and Zimbabwe cricket Test captain Sean Williams, immediately gave their support to the initiative and used the hashtag to spread the stay at home and social distancing message.

Zimbabwe has 17 positive Covid-19 cases with five in Bulawayo. Ndlovu wrote on his twitter timeline that Zimbabweans still had to celebrate Easter in the midst of the devastating pandemic and urged his compatriots to heed hygiene and social distancing rules to beat the scourge.

Williams appealed to fellow athletes and artistes to contribute towards the Covid-19 fund to assist those in need, including the frontline staff.