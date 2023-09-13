President appoints a 2023 synergised working Cabinet…Continuity is its hallmark

President Mnangagwa flanked by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi announces members of the Cabinet at State House in Harare yesterday. —Picture by Justin Mutenda

Ranga Mataire, Group Political Editor

THE generational mix of the recently appointed Cabinet is reflective of President Mnangagwa’s desire for an efficient working team comprising of both tried and tested cadres blended with youthful ministers expected to bring new and vibrant ideas to steer the country forward.

As largely expected, there were no major personnel changes in the ministries of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs and International Trade and Defence and Security.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development came out tops in the 2022 performance evaluation results for Cabinet Ministers and senior government officials. Foreign Affairs and International Trade came second. So it was largely expected that Dr Anxious Masuku (Agriculture) and Hon Frederick Shava would retain their positions in their respective ministries.

Other ministries like Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality and Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation had to be rejigged to give them new impetus. Ministers Kirsty Coventry and Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu are now heading the Sport, Arts and Recreation and Environment, Climate and Wildlife ministries respectively.

New entries, Hon Barbra Rwodzi (Tourism and Hospitality) and Hon Tatenda Mavetera (ICT) bring to Cabinet the exuberance and urgency needed in executing their mandates. Hon Rwodzi has quipped herself well as a legislator, Deputy Minister and at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) in South Africa where her voice was one to reckon with in pushing through rotation of the regional parliament’s presidency.

Since assuming the Presidency in 2017, President Mnangagwa has consistently emphasized on the need to focus on economic recovery and delivery. There is no doubt that each minister is well briefed on the need to put all pedals in motion in ensuring that the country attains the goal of an Upper Middle-Income Economy society by 2030.

Just like the previous Cabinet, a lot of focus will be on the Ministry of Finance and Investment Promotion especially the need to ensure currency stability and implementation of policies that spur investments and economic growth.

As alluded to by President Mnangagwa as he announced the new Cabinet at State House on Monday, two deputies for the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development have been retained given the vast mandate of the ministry. The two deputies are Vangelis Haritatos and Davis Marapira.

Veteran politician and diplomat, Hon Frederick Shava was retained as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

This is a very crucial ministry given the New Dispensation’s thrust of engagement and re-engagement. Hon. Shava is a cool head whose vast experience in the diplomatic circles remains handy as he strives to ensure that Zimbabwe is treated as an equal partner in the community of nations.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Hon Kazembe Kazembe was also reappointed Home Affairs Minister. His ministry superintends among other departments, the Central Registry office, State Lotteries and Gaming Board, National Museums and Monuments, the ZRP, Immigration and National Archives of Zimbabwe.

Minister Kazembe is credited for spearheading the digitalisation of departments under his ministry’s purview, particularly the Registrar General’s office. It now takes a very short period for citizens to access national identity documents like passports unlike before. Plans are also underway for similar technological interventions at immigration (ports of entry), police records and the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR).

Hon Wiston Chitando, who previously held the Mines and Mining Development portfolio has since been moved to Local Government and Public Works. Hon. Chitando was a good performer in Mines and Mining Development, which saw a revitalisation of many mines throughout the country. He brings his vast experience to local government and public works- a critical ministry that speaks to the Government’s thrust of devolution and modernising local authorities.

The addition of the Ministry of Women Affairs is also a positive development. Women still face a myriad of challenges at workplaces and in society in general. Women and girls make up half the world’s population and yet far too often their voices, experiences, and contributions are undervalued. They are under-represented in halls of political and economic power.

Women face other challenges like gender-based violence, lack of economic opportunities and sometimes are constrained by laws that hold them to a different standard — blocking their path to progress. Hon Monica Mutsvangwa has a lot on her place to partake. She has to make sure that that Zimbabwe statutes align with regional and international statutes on women empowerment issues.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa goes back to the War Veterans Ministry, which was branched off from the Ministry of Defence. This is not the first time that Ambassador Mutsvangwa assumes leadership of ministry. He was the first minister of this ministry from 2014-2016. As a war veteran, Ambassador Mutsvangwa is well-versed with issues afflicting former freedom fighters. More than just a welfare ministry, there is a need for preservation and positive projection of former freedom fighters’ role in the birth of independent Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services has been thrust in the hands of Hon Jenfan Muswere. The former Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services is no new comer to the Ministry having acted in that capacity in the absence of then Minister Hon Monica Mutsvangwa. His experience at the ICT ministry is crucial at this juncture where the Government’s voice needs to be packed, projected and disseminated using various new media technologies. Just like Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is part of the Government’s public relations arm.

Once nominated among Zimbabwe’s 40 Most Influential Leaders, Hon Muswere understands and appreciates the need for creating a digital-enabled system in sync with the President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Generally, the new Cabinet is a solid synergised working team that is expected to assist the President and his two deputies to steer Zimbabwe towards the Promised Land. In appointing this generational mix of lieutenants, the President is conscious of the urgency needed in delivering economic prosperity to citizens through robust implementation of life-changing policies.