President appoints Angel ambassador

The President is joined by the newly-appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe, Prophet Uebert Angel, for a photo session at State House yesterday.

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned evangelist, Prophet Uebert Angel as Presidential envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe whose responsibility will be to seek trade and investment opportunities.

Ambassador Angel is expected to use his vast experience in evangelism and business to promote investment for the country.

Prophet Angel and his wife Beverly yesterday had an hour long meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House where he was conferred with his role.

Speaking to journalists soon after meeting President Mnangagwa, Prophet Angel said he would hit the ground running next week by bringing businesspersons to explore opportunities in the country.

He said he would use his connections globally and his entrepreneurial abilities to promote investment in the country.

Prophet Angel said he had both business and academic credentials that would make him carry out the task at hand.

“I would want to appreciate His Excellency, the President, for affording me this opportunity to serve my country as Ambassador-at-Large and Special Envoy to the President to the Americas and Europe. I think this is really commendable,” said Prophet Angel.

“We are not actually leaving Harare right now, but we are bringing people this coming week who are ready to invest.”