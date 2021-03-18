Uncategorised

President appoints Angel ambassador

18 Mar, 2021 - 09:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioned evangelist, Prophet Uebert Angel as Presidential envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe whose responsibility will be to seek trade and investment opportunities.

Ambassador Angel is expected to use his vast experience in evangelism and business to promote investment for the country.

Prophet Angel and his wife Beverly yesterday had an hour long meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House where he was conferred with his role.

Speaking to journalists soon after meeting President Mnangagwa, Prophet Angel said he would hit the ground running next week by bringing businesspersons to explore opportunities in the country.

He said he would use his connections globally and his entrepreneurial abilities to promote investment in the country.

Prophet Angel said he had both business and academic credentials that would make him carry out the task at hand.

“I would want to appreciate His Excellency, the President, for affording me this opportunity to serve my country as Ambassador-at-Large and Special Envoy to the President to the Americas and Europe. I think this is really commendable,” said Prophet Angel.

“We are not actually leaving Harare right now, but we are bringing people this coming week who are ready to invest.”

“Prophetess runs a banking institution in Britain and our legacy has been to do philanthropy and when God gives you the ability to make a certain amount of money you should not change your standard of living but standard of giving,” he said.

“We are kind of bringing in all our connections in business. The President has shown that he is able to pull from all ecosystems; from all areas of life.

“The biggest problem that we find is that when a person is called Pastor, that is where it ends. People forget that I have two university degrees in finance, one post-graduate degree in education from University of Bolton and a Masters in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh so I have vast knowledge in business,” he said.

The event was attended by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Professor Amon Murwira and his Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou.

 The evangelist said he and his wife had been carrying out philanthropic work in and outside the country.

