President appoints four Ambassadors

The Chronicle

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has made ambassadorial appointments with Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri set to be the new Zimbabwean envoy to Russia.

The appointments are in terms of Section 110 (2)(i) as read with Section 204 of the Constitution.

Brig Gen Mutinhiri was appointed Ambassador to Russia while Mr Stewart Nyakotyo is the new Ambassador to Japan. Mr Meshack Kitchen has been appointed Ambassador to Brazil and Mrs Bright Kupemha is the new Ambassador to Iran.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the appointments through the Government Gazette.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110(2)(i) as read with section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013, appointed Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation,” he said.

The other three Ambassadors were also appointed in terms of the same Act.

[email protected]

