President appoints Mukogo as Commissioner

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Mrs Rosemary Rubvumo Mukogo as a Commissioner in the Public Service Commission.

In statement, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the appointment. He said Mrs Mukogo’s appointment is with effect from May 1.

“His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson D Mnangagwa has in terms of Section 2020 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, and read together with Section 320 of the Constitution appointed Mrs Rosemary Rubvumo Mukogo as a Commissioner of the Public Service Commission,” he said.

Mrs Mukogo is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe and post graduate qualifications in Environmental Economics and Policy Analysis from Harvard University. She has over 30 years’ experience of operating at strategic levels having served Government in trade and commerce.

Mrs Mukogo rose to the post of undersecretary in the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and subsequently became the chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

She also served under the private sector as executive director of Air Harbour Technologies.

“Since 2001 Mr Mukogo has served on the boards of public and private sector institutions including Zimbabwe Newspaper Group of Companies, Zimbabwe Council for Tourism, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority, Forestry Commission, Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, ZIMREF GOLD (Pvt) and Mosi oa Tunya Pvt Ltd. In addition, Mrs Mukogo also brings a strong research and publication capacity and experience in transformative leadership to the commission,” Dr Sibanda said.

He said Mrs Mukogo has also built her capacity and credibility as a special adviser in Africa by founding and managing Green Tourism Services Pvt Ltd.

