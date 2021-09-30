President appoints new minister of education

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Evelyn Ndlovu the new Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

Dr Ndlovu who was Minister of State in Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga’s Office and is also Bulilima proportional representative legislator, takes over from Ambassador Cain Mathema who is now the Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointments come into effect today.

“In terms of section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment No. 20 of 2013, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has made the following ministerial appointments: Honourable Evelyn Ndlovu is the new Minister of Primary and Second Education taking over from Hon Cain G Mathema who is now the Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the President and Cabinet,” he said.

Dr Ndlovu once served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises Development during the Government of National Unity (GNU) between 2009 and 2013.

Ambassador Mathema has served in various ministries as a Cabinet Minister and was once the Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister.

A prolific author, Ambassador Mathema has published more than 20 books on economics, politics, political economy, news media, cooperatives, human resources, language, social cohesion, culture and philosophy.—@mashnets