President appoints new Politburo members

President Mnangagwa addresses a politburo meeting while fl anked by his two deputies Cdes Constantino Chiwenga (left) and Kembo Mohadi in Harare yesterday. Picture Innocent Makawa

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF’S First Secretary and President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed new Politburo members.

These include Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube who is Deputy Finance Secretary while Cde Patrick Chinamasa is the Finance Secretary.

This completes the establishment of the Politburo as the President Mnangagwa had appointed his deputies, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi as well as the National Chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri[1]Kashiri at the end of the party’s 7th National People’s Congress held in Harare in October.

Cde Mike Bimha is the party’s new National Commissar and he will now be deputised by Cde Webster Shamu. Cde Lovemore Matuke is the Secretary for National Security and will be deputised by Cde Tendai Chirau, In a statement, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu con rmed the appointments. He said President Mnangagwa appointed Lieutenant-General. (Rtd) Mike Nyambuya as deputy secretary for Administration.

First Lady Dr Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa was appointed Secretary for Environment and Tourism and is deputised by Cde Joshua Sacco. Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa is the party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity and Cde Chido Sanyatwe deputises him. Bulawayo Provincial A­ airs and Devolution Minister Cde Judith Ncube was appointed the Women’s League Deputy Secretary and the Secretary is Cde Mabel Chinomona. Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi is the party’s new Secretary for External A­ airs, his deputy is Matabeleland South Provincial A­ airs and Devolution Minister Abednego Ncube.

Women A­ airs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni is the Secretary for Economic Development and her Deputy is Cde Otilia Maluleke.

Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Deputy Minister, Cde Tino Machakaire is Secretary for Youth A­ airs and his deputy is Cde John Paradza. e President appointed Cde Douglas Mahiya Secretary for War Veterans A­ airs and will be deputised by Cde Headman Moyo. Cde Elifasi Mashaba is now the Secretary for Business Development and is deputised by Cde Esther Nyathi.

Cde Joshua Malinga is Secretary for the Welfare of the Disabled and Cde Elina Shirichena is his deputy.

The President appointed Cde Kenneth Musanhi the Secretary for Lands and Agriculture and will be deputised by Transport and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister, Cde Mike Madiro.

Cde Supa Mandiwanzira is the new Secretary for Local Government and will be deputised by Cde Monica Mavhunga while Cde Paul Mangwana was appointed Secretary for Mines and Mining Development and will be deputised by Cde Sibangumuzi Khumalo, who is also Minister of State in the O‑ ce of Vice -President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

The President appointed Justice, Legal and Parliamentary A­ airs Minister, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi Secretary for Science and Technology and he will be deputised by Cde Nicholas Nkomo.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Cde July Moyo was appointed Transport and Social Welfare Secretary and businessman Cde James Makamba is his deputy.

The Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda is the new Secretary for Legal A­ airs and will be deputised by Cde Fortune Chasi while Cde Richard Ndlovu was appointed Labour and Empowerment Secretary and Cde Jennifer Mhlanga is his deputy.

The President appointed Dr Douglas Mombeshora the Secretary for Health, Child Welfare and the Elderly and will be deputised by Cde Irene Zindi while Lt Gen Rtd Engelbert Rugeje is Secretary for Economic A­ airs and is deputised by Cde Andy Mhlanga.

Cde Charles Tawengwa is now the Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology and will be deputised by Cde Rebecca Fanuel while Cde Tendi Mkusha was appointed Secretary for Gender and Culture and is deputised by Cde Elphas Tshuma.

President Mnangagwa also appointed Cdes Tshinga Dube, Frederick Shava, Tsitsi Muzenda, Cde Molly Mpofu and Cde Mckenzie Ncube committee members while Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, the principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology is ex-o‑ cio Politburo member. — @nqotshil