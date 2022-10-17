President appoints tribunal to probe senior Zacc commissioner

President @edmnangagwa this evening swore in a Tribunal to inquire into the removal from office of ZACC Commissioner John Makamure. Commissioner Makamure is suspected to have committed several acts of misconduct including those of a criminal nature.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda chair of a tribunal to investigate the conduct of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner John Makamure who is alleged to have been involved in political activities which is inconsistent with the functions and duties of his office.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, legal and parliamentary affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza will be the tribunal’s secretary whose term of office shall last five months.

Other members of the tribunal are Mr Charles Warara and Ms Regai Thandiwe Hove.

Comm Makamure is also alleged to have failed to disclose his interest as the founder and trustee of the Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) whose objects are allegedly inconsistent with the functions of Zacc.

The tribunal will also investigate whether or not Comm Makamure directed one Lee Sung to fund his political campaigns in Gokwe in return for his protection.

In statutory instrument 172 of 2022, the tribunal shall report to the President in writing, the results of the inquiry within a period of one month after completion of the inquiry.

The inquiry shall be held both in public or privately “as the exigencies of the tribunal may determine.