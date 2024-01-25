President arrives for meeting with traditional chiefs

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of a meeting with Chiefs at State House tommorrow.He was received by the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube.

Peter Matika, @petematika

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is in Bulawayo for a meeting with traditional leaders drawn from Matabeleland and Midlands Provinces to finalise the commencement of the Gukurahundi hearings outreach programme.

The meeting will be held at State House in Bulawayo.

The president arrived aboard his private jet at the Joshua Nkomo international Airport in Bulawayo on Thursday.

He was welcomed by the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube, service chiefs, and senior Zanu-PF members.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa continues to walk the talk in facilitating processes to bring about closure to post-independence conflicts towards entrenching unity in the country.

President Mnangagwa has on various platforms emphasised the importance of unity in the country which he believes sets the stage for collective prosperity.

This is informed by the President’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind in the country’s developmental trajectory which has seen the country, under the Second Republic, making deliberate efforts to upgrade previously marginalised areas so that they move at the same pace with all parts of the country.

Fostering unity in the country through addressing the emotive Gukurahundi issue is also central to the country moving forward in one direction.

Traditional leaders are leading the process to bring closure to the Gukurahundi issue.

Traditional leaders are playing a critical role in coming up with internal solutions to internal national issues as it is Zimbabweans, and not anyone else, that should come up with solutions to their problems.