President arrives for youth Indaba

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived this morning at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo ahead of the Vision 2030 Movement event, where he will lead deliberations on inclusion of youth in economic development while also tackling the drug abuse ravaging communities.

The event will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 1 this morning.

President Mnangagwa arrived at around 9.20am aboard a Boeing 737.

The President was welcomed by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Zanu PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, Minister of Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima Zanu PF Politburo Member Cde Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Zanu PF Bulawayo Chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednico Ncube and Cde Elifas Mashava Zanu PF Politburo member.

Today’s engagement comes barely days after President Mnangagwa was the guest of honour at the Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT graduation in Bulawayo last Thursday.

President Mnangagwa in line with his policy that no place and no one should be left behind as the country pursues the 2030 development agenda, has made himself available to various social groups where Government policies are enunciated.

Government ministries are expected to make presentations on how they are implementing the economic blueprint National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025).