President arrives in Bulawayo for women’s graduation

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has landed at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport in Bulawayo ahead of Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT graduation to be held today, 6 April, at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The graduation is for young women who were trained in digital skills.

President Mnangagwa arrived at about 9:40 AM.

He was welcomed by Zanu-PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni., Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuthi, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi among other senior officials.

Senior Zanu-PF officials and candidates who prevailed to represent the party in the National Assembly in the 2023 harmonised elections are among the people who are here to welcome the President.

Hundreds of youths from across the country will converge at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre after being trained in digital skills.

The youths were trained from across the country’s 10 provinces.

The programme, which started in January. is aimed at empowering young women with skills on how they can utilise information communication technology (ICT) to enhance their businesses.

Hundreds of young women from across the country’s 10 provinces are expected to attend the programme.

@nqotshili