President arrives in Vic-Falls for infrastructure indaba

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in the resort city of Victoria Falls to attend the 2023 Infrastructure Summit and Expo where he will shortly lead official opening proceedings.

He is accompanied by his deputy, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, and other senior Government officials.

Running under the theme: “Accelerating Transport Infrastructure Development Projects in Zimbabwe: Towards World Class Transport Networks by 2030”, the high-level infrastructure summit is in its second edition this year, being organised by the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF), the country’s think tank on economic and social development policy issues.

Since yesterday, private sector executives from different sectors, research institutions, and foreign delegates have been engaged in intense deliberations with policy makers on different focused-topics related to how the country could scale up infrastructure development projects, especially transport (road, rail and air), so as to enhance business efficiency and unlock wider and inclusive economic potential.

Robust infrastructure development is at the heart of the Second Republic’s economic transformation agenda in line with the country’s vision to achieve an upper middle-income status by 2030.

