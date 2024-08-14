President assures Sahrawi of Zimbabwe’s support

Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

THE Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is committed to working hand-in-hand with Zimbabwe to achieve common interests, aspirations and goals.

This was said by Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic special envoy, Ambassador, Mahamed Yeslem Beisat, after paying a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday.

The special envoy delivered a message from Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President, Brahim Ghali to President Mnangagwa.

Ambassador Beisat said there is a need to deepen co-operation between the two sister republics and he came with instructions from his principal on the importance of such ties.

“It’s my pleasure to be received by His Excellency President Mnangagwa. I delivered his letter from his brother Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali.

“The letter is related to the excellent bilateral relations that always exist between the two countries. It is also related to the situation, the struggle of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic for national independence,” he said.

Ambassador Beisat said in response, President Mnangagwa was very kind and re-affirmed the constant position of Zimbabwe in support of the struggle of the Sahrawi people.

“The two countries have a wide range of co-operation mainly on expertise. The President instructed us to widen and strengthen the co-operation,” he said.

This is all part of the successful engagement and re-engagement drive by the Second Republic as espoused in its philosophy, “a friend to all and an enemy to none”.

Despite the illegal economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the country’s detractors, Ambassador Beisat commended President Mnangagwa for working towards the country’s economic transformation through various infrastructural development projects.

Zimbabwe has since Independence supported the cause of the people of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in their quest for self-determination and decolonisation from Morocco, which annexed the country in 1975.

After the withdrawal of Spain from SADR, Morocco and Mauritania annexed the country before Mauritania withdrew in 1979.

For 16 years, Morocco and the Polisario Front were engaged in violent conflict until a ceasefire was brokered by the United Nations in 1991.

In April 2018, the United Nations Security Council re-affirmed its full support for the intention of the Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy to relaunch the negotiating process with a new dynamic and a new spirit to reach a mutually acceptable political solution, which will provide for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara in the context of arrangements consistent with the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations.