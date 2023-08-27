President attributes victory to unity

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

PRESIDENT elect Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has attributed his overwhelming victory in Wednesday’s election to the power of unity and progress and said together with the people he will continue building a brighter future for Zimbabwe.

Dr Mnangagwa, the Zanu-PF candidate in the harmonized election, polled 2 350 711 votes, a 52.6 percent vote winning margin to his closest rival Mr Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change party who got 1 967 343 votes or 44 percent of the total votes cast.

“I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and joy shared by our people. This victory is a testament to the power of unity and progress. Together, we will continue building a brighter future for Zimbabwe. Thank you for your unwavering faith #UnityInAction,” wrote Dr Mnangagwa on his official Twitter account.

Coming third on the Presidential race with 53 517 votes was Mr Wilbert Mubayiwa of the NPC party while Mr Joseph Busha of Free Zim Congress got 18 186 votes.

Mr Blessing Kasiyamhuru of ZIPP received 13 060 votes, Mr Trust Chikohora of ZCPD managed to garner 10 230 votes, Mr Gwinyanyi Muzorerwa of UANC got 7 053 votes while the only female candidate in the race Mrs Elizabeth Valerio has 6 989 votes. Mr Harry Wilsons of DOP got 6 743 votes with the NCA leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku getting 5 323 votes.

In the elective national assembly race, Zanu-PF managed to get 136 seats while CCC has 73 seats. Both parties managed a clean sweep in two provinces, Zanu-PF getting it right in Mashonaland Central where it wrapped all the 18 seats. Mr Chamisa’s party got all the 12 seats in Bulawayo.