President back home from AU Extra-Ordinary Heads of States Summit

Prosper Ndlovu in Harare

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived back home after attending a high-level African Union (AU) Extra-Ordinary Heads of States Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Transformation that was held in Niamey, Niger in West Africa yesterday.

The Summit was part of the Africa Industrialisation Week (AIW â€“ 20-25 November 2022), annual commemorative activities aimed at highlighting Africaâ€™s renewed determination and commitment to regional industrialization.

The President, who left the country on Thursday night, touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport at 6.20am and was received by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, service chiefs and senior Government officials.