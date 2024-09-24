President calls for removal of economic sanctions

In a speech read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Fredrick Shava at the Summit of the Future here last night, the President said it was time sanctions were removed completely.

Victoria Ruzvidzo in NEW YORK

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appealed to the United Nations to raise its voice for the removal of illegal economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West a few decades ago, saying the punitive measures had hamstrung development in the country.

“Our efforts to realise the aspirations of our people continue to be impeded by the illegal and unjustified sanctions imposed by some powerful nations among us.

“We, therefore, continue to call for the unconditional removal of these punitive measures that present barriers to our development trajectory, violate international law and contravene the Charter of the United Nations.

“The Pact of the Future should be categoric in denouncing the resort to the use of unilateral coercive measures,” he said.

Zimbabwe has endured sanctions for more than two decades following the implementation of the land reform programme in 2000, through which the country sought to address historical imbalances in land ownership.

This drew the ire of the United States and its allies who then imposed restrictive measures under the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001 and other such measures.

The Government has over the years sought to have the illegal embargoes removed.

In solidarity with Zimbabwe, Sadc has declared October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day, with member States expected to speak against the restrictive measures on the day each year.

Other countries such as India, Venezuela and Belarus have upped the ante in this fight.

The Summit of the Future, said President Mnangagwa, presented an opportunity for global leaders to discuss the old, new and emerging challenges facing the world.

“As we navigate these challenging times, effective global co-operation is imperative if we are to attain sustainable peace and inclusive socio-economic development.”

President Mnangagwa, who is also Sadc chair, said it was time to take a step further towards addressing challenges that confronted the globe.

“The 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, including the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, clearly focus on the “what” in terms of goal setting our commitments. Now is the time to look at “how” we can all effectively work together to meet those commitments and tackle the most pressing issues, while preparing for a more resilient future that leaves no one and no place behind,” he said.

The President said it was critical that global governance systems, including global financial institutions, and the United Nations Security Council, be reformed.

“It is reformed institutions that are fit for the contemporary challenges that will assist us, as developing countries, to meet our common goals.

“It is, equally, imperative that developed countries provide a comprehensive package of support to developing countries, to enable them to transition to green economies. This requisite support must include financial resources, technology transfer, and capacity building initiatives.”

This, he said, demanded strong political will by all stakeholders.

On its part, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic had instituted programmes to involve the youths in giving impetus to the development discourse.

“Our policies and programmes have been re-designed and strengthened to ensure that young people are key drivers of our social and economic transformation agenda. This includes the establishment of Innovation Hubs, Industrial and Science Parks, as well as Incubation Centres at all institutions of higher education, underpinned by a new Heritage-based approach to education termed “Education 5.0”, he said.

“This approach is enjoying growing success inculcating a sense of self-belief, whilst transforming livelihoods and communities through the production of goods and services.

“The approach, furthermore, promotes industrialisation through the beneficiation of local resources”.