President caps 709 at Harare Institute of Technology

President Mnangagwa poses with some of the top performers from the Harare Institute of Technology at the institution’s 15th graduation ceremony yesterday

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State universities, yesterday capped 709 graduates at the Harare Institute of Technology’s 15th graduation ceremony.

This year’s ceremony had 70 more students graduating compared to last year’s and of the 649 first degree graduates, 46,7 percent of them were female while of the 57 graduating with Masters degrees, 38,6 percent were female.

Three graduates received post-graduate diplomas from the School of Allied Health Sciences. There were 202 graduates from the School of Engineering and Technology, 89 from the School of Industrial Sciences and Technology, 67 from the School of Allied Health Sciences, 145 from the School of Information Science and Technology and 146 from the School of Business and Management Sciences.

Of the 57 Master of Technology degrees, 32 were from the School of Information Science and Technology and 25 from the School of Business and Management Sciences.

Females this year constituted the highest number of graduates with first-class degrees. The President recognised six outstanding graduates under the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award, with the overall best male and female graduates each pocketing US$1 000.

Four best graduating first-class students received US$500 each. Aamilah Dawood and Luke Tembani received US$1 000 each, while Bliss Muchemwa, Takudzwa Chingosho, Tanatswa Chireya and Chido Chiyangwa were given US$500 each.

Kelvin Mparuri Moyo was awarded the Alutech best student in mobile payments security and the Isaca Harare chapter best student in mobile payment security.

HIT Vice Chancellor Professor Quinton Kanhukamwe pledged HIT’s commitment to the country’s continued development.

“Your leadership in innovation and promotion of homegrown solutions as enshrined in the heritage-based Education 5.0 and the philosophy which you have inculcated in the higher education sector affirms Zimbabwe’s confidence in your capable and able leadership.

“As HIT, we want to assure you of our unwavering commitment to the attainment of your vision for a great Zimbabwe, the renaissance of the Munhumutapa empire,” he said.

Prof Kanhukamwe said HIT would not relent in complementing Government’s efforts towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

“The industrialisation and modernisation agenda is non-negotiable and is aligned to the mandate you have given us as leaders.

“The development of our nation in the fourth industrial revolution hinges on our investments and teaching efforts in science, technology and engineering.

“At HIT, all our programmes are STEM-compliant regardless of their discipline: in engineering, business, health and information communication technologies,” he said.