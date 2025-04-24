President Chapo Jets into Zimbabwe for 65th ZITF Opening

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

MOZAMBICAN President Daniel Chapo arrived in Bulawayo on Thursday evening ahead of presiding over the official opening of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on Friday.

His aircraft touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport shortly after 7pm and was welcomed by a high-level delegation led by Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira.

Also in attendance was the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, several Cabinet ministers, service chiefs, senior government officials, and representatives from the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Upon disembarking, President Chapo was warmly embraced by Professor Murwira in a gesture symbolising diplomatic goodwill.Speaking to the media shortly after his arrival, President Chapo highlighted the deep historical ties between Mozambique and Zimbabwe, emphasising the importance of unity and cooperation between the two nations.

“We are very happy to be here. You know that Zimbabwe is Mozambique and Mozambique is Zimbabwe. That is why we are here, to be together. It is very important for us to stand in unity, to grow stronger together. “We share the same culture and face similar challenges, whether political, economic or trade-related. This visit is an opportunity to discuss business, trade, political issues, and our economic challenges,” said President Chapo.

Following his arrival, President Chapo was escorted to State House, where President Mnangagwa is hosting a state banquet in his honour.

The exclusive event is being attended by Cabinet ministers, diplomats, and business leaders, and is expected to provide a platform for dialogue on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and regional security.