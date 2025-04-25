President Chapo visit cements Zimbabwe-Mozambique relations

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Politics Hub

Mozambique’s President Mr Daniel Chapo, is set to make a significant visit to Zimbabwe, cementing the cordial relations between the two neighbouring countries.

As the Guest of Honour, President Chapo will officially open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo today. This visit marks a crucial milestone in the strong bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, built on a foundation of historical ties, mutual respect, and economic co-operation.

The two countries have a long-standing relationship that dates back to the war of liberation when Mozambique, under the late President Samora Machel, provided bases for Zimbabwe’s Zanla forces to execute the war. This historical bond has evolved into a robust partnership, with both countries working together in various areas of economic cooperation.

As members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Zimbabwe and Mozambique have been actively engaged in regional initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and development. The two countries have been working together to enhance trade, investment, and infrastructure development, leveraging their strategic location and natural resources.

President Chapo’s visit to Zimbabwe is a testament to the strong relations between the two countries. His participation at the ZITF, a premier trade exhibition in the region, highlights the importance of bilateral trade and investment between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The ZITF provides a platform for businesses from both countries to showcase their products, explore new markets, and forge partnerships.

The good relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique are evident in various areas of economic co-operation. The two countries have been working together in the energy sector, with Mozambique supplying electricity to Zimbabwe. They have also collaborated in the transportation sector, with efforts to improve road and rail infrastructure linking the two countries.

In addition, Zimbabwe and Mozambique have been co-operating in the agriculture sector, with initiatives aimed at improving food security and promoting agricultural trade. The two countries have also been working together in the mining sector, with opportunities for joint ventures and partnerships in mineral exploration and extraction.

President Chapo’s visit is expected to further strengthen the relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. His participation in the ZITF will provide an opportunity for the two countries to showcase their economic potential and explore new areas of co-operation. The visit will also demonstrate the commitment of both countries to regional integration and co-operation, as enshrined in the SADC Treaty.

The Zimbabwean Government has welcomed President Chapo’s visit, recognising the importance of the bilateral relations between the two countries. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, highlighted the significance of the visit, saying it cements the cordial relations between the two countries.

As the two countries continue to work together in various areas of economic co-operation, President Chapo’s visit is expected to yield positive outcomes for both nations. The visit will likely lead to increased trade, investment, and economic cooperation, further solidifying the relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

President Chapo’s visit to Zimbabwe marks a significant milestone in the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. The visit will strengthen and cement the relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, building on their historical ties and economic co-operation. As SADC members, the two countries will continue to work together to promote regional integration and co-operation, driving economic growth and development in the region.