President commends apostolic church philanthropy

President Mnangagwa receives medical equipment donated by Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira (third from right) leader of Mapositori and MaZion for ED at State House in Harare yesterday. Also present are Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora (left), Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (second from left) and Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga (second from right) – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commended the Church for heeding the Second Republic’s “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” philosophy by engaging in various philanthropic activities and adding to the Government’s development efforts.

The Vapositori and vaZion for ED, led by Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, yesterday donated an assortment of hospital equipment and medical supplies encompassing 570 hospital beds, 560 wheelchairs and one million units of sanitary wear which the President accepted and assigned the Ministry of Health and Child Care to distribute countrywide.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the donation, President Mnangagwa said it was encouraging to note that the Church was becoming increasingly involved in developmental issues.

“We should be able to thank those who have been able to make donations, these are the people in society who think about others and not about themselves.

“We thank those who have gone out to mobilise resources to help those who do not have, so we are so grateful that such citizens in our country think about others not themselves,” he said.

President Mnangagwa applauded the Vapositori for ED for their gesture, especially the due respect they had accorded the highest office in the land.

“And I am so grateful that they have done so. They could have just bought these things and distributed them themselves but they felt the need to put these things together and give them to the President who identified the people in actual need.

“It is now my duty and the Office of the President to identify the most needy in our society to receive this donation,” he said.

In his remarks at a Church Convention at Gandanzara Village in Manicaland province on Monday, President Mnangagwa emphasised the church’s role in looking after the needy.

“Let us continue to build strong mutually beneficial partnerships that generate value for the communities.

“On your part as the Church, play your role towards taking care of the underprivileged as commanded by God in Psalm 82 verses 3 to 4 which says, Defend the poor and fatherless, do justice to the afflicted and needy.

“The time has come for the Church and all communities to take active roles in nation-building,” he said.

“Meanwhile, I commend the Churches for equipping congregants with skill sets and competencies towards building our nation.”

Madzibaba Moses expressed satisfaction after the President accepted their donation.

He reaffirmed his church’s commitment to assisting the underprivileged in the country.

“We are so happy because the President accepted our donation because he has the bigger eye that identifies where this equipment is most needed countrywide.

“As the Church, we just play our part in donating and then the President ensures the goods are delivered to their intended destination.

“There are people who are underprivileged and who need assistance so we have come today with further assistance on top of what the Government is already doing,” Madzibaba Moses said.